Fate Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:FATE) Shares Sold by ClariVest Asset Management LLC

ClariVest Asset Management LLC lowered its holdings in shares of Fate Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:FATE) by 57.6% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 13,816 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after selling 18,751 shares during the period. ClariVest Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Fate Therapeutics were worth $1,257,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Perigon Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in Fate Therapeutics in the fourth quarter valued at $28,000. AdvisorNet Financial Inc grew its holdings in shares of Fate Therapeutics by 83.9% during the fourth quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc now owns 570 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $52,000 after buying an additional 260 shares during the last quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC increased its position in Fate Therapeutics by 342.3% in the 3rd quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 2,455 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $98,000 after acquiring an additional 1,900 shares during the period. Smith Asset Management Group LP purchased a new stake in Fate Therapeutics during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $103,000. Finally, Pacer Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in Fate Therapeutics during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $137,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 99.67% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on the company. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Fate Therapeutics from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $108.00 price target for the company in a research note on Friday, February 12th. Mizuho upped their price objective on shares of Fate Therapeutics from $88.00 to $109.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday. They noted that the move was a valuation call. BMO Capital Markets lifted their target price on shares of Fate Therapeutics from $57.00 to $88.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a report on Monday, January 25th. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their price target on shares of Fate Therapeutics from $79.00 to $118.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, December 21st. Finally, Wedbush downgraded shares of Fate Therapeutics from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company. Fate Therapeutics currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $92.80.

In other Fate Therapeutics news, insider Bahram Valamehr sold 6,230 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, January 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $117.10, for a total transaction of $729,533.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 84,455 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $9,889,680.50. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link . Also, CEO J Scott Wolchko sold 30,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, January 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $103.05, for a total value of $3,091,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 393,793 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $40,580,368.65. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold a total of 226,651 shares of company stock valued at $25,943,119 in the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 21.41% of the company’s stock.

FATE opened at $89.72 on Monday. Fate Therapeutics, Inc. has a 1-year low of $16.75 and a 1-year high of $121.16. The stock has a market cap of $8.41 billion, a P/E ratio of -48.76 and a beta of 1.88. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $103.44 and its 200 day simple moving average is $66.74.

Fate Therapeutics (NASDAQ:FATE) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, February 24th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.61) EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.38) by ($0.23). Fate Therapeutics had a negative return on equity of 35.51% and a negative net margin of 810.13%. As a group, equities analysts expect that Fate Therapeutics, Inc. will post -1.53 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Fate Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, develops programmed cellular immunotherapies for cancer and immune disorders worldwide. Its NK- and T-cell immuno-oncology programs under development includes FT516 for the treatment of acute myeloid leukemia (AML) and B-cell lymphoma, FT596 to treat B-cell lymphoma and CLL, FT538 to treat AML and multiple myeloma, FT576 to treat multiple myeloma, FT819 to treat B-cell malignancies, and FT-ONO1 to treat hematologic malignancies; and FT500, FT516, and FT-ONO2 for the treatment of advanced solid tumors.

