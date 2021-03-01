FedEx Co. (NYSE:FDX) Shares Sold by AMG National Trust Bank

AMG National Trust Bank trimmed its position in FedEx Co. (NYSE:FDX) by 12.9% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 20,170 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock after selling 2,986 shares during the quarter. AMG National Trust Bank’s holdings in FedEx were worth $5,236,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in FDX. Convergence Investment Partners LLC acquired a new stake in FedEx during the 3rd quarter worth $219,000. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. raised its stake in FedEx by 569.5% during the 3rd quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. now owns 69,050 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock worth $17,369,000 after acquiring an additional 58,736 shares in the last quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. raised its stake in FedEx by 27.3% during the 3rd quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 49,113 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock worth $12,353,000 after acquiring an additional 10,536 shares in the last quarter. Kanawha Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in FedEx during the 3rd quarter worth $279,000. Finally, Crawford Investment Counsel Inc. purchased a new position in FedEx during the 3rd quarter worth $370,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 72.74% of the company’s stock.

In other news, Director Kim Jabal sold 3,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $256.89, for a total value of $770,670.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 3,750 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $963,337.50. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Insiders own 8.49% of the company’s stock.

FDX traded up $6.51 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $261.01. 31,977 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,471,199. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.10, a current ratio of 1.76 and a quick ratio of 1.71. The stock has a market capitalization of $69.19 billion, a PE ratio of 28.33, a P/E/G ratio of 1.22 and a beta of 1.30. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $251.73 and its 200 day moving average price is $257.03. FedEx Co. has a 1-year low of $88.69 and a 1-year high of $305.66.

FedEx (NYSE:FDX) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, December 16th. The shipping service provider reported $4.83 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.01 by $0.82. The company had revenue of $20.56 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $19.45 billion. FedEx had a net margin of 3.28% and a return on equity of 18.65%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 18.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $2.51 earnings per share. As a group, analysts expect that FedEx Co. will post 17.24 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 1st. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 8th will be given a $0.65 dividend. This represents a $2.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.00%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, March 5th. FedEx’s dividend payout ratio is presently 27.37%.

Several research analysts have issued reports on FDX shares. Raymond James raised their price objective on shares of FedEx from $280.00 to $305.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, December 18th. DZ Bank reissued a “sell” rating on shares of FedEx in a research report on Wednesday, December 30th. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price objective on shares of FedEx from $286.00 to $331.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, December 7th. Argus lifted their target price on shares of FedEx from $270.00 to $305.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 30th. Finally, Smith Barney Citigroup lifted their target price on shares of FedEx from $300.00 to $365.00 in a report on Thursday, December 3rd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating, nineteen have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. FedEx has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $312.64.

About FedEx

FedEx Corporation provides transportation, e-commerce, and business services worldwide. Its FedEx Express segment offers shipping services for delivery of packages and freight. Its FedEx Ground segment offers business and residential money-back guaranteed ground package delivery services; and consolidates and delivers low-weight and less time-sensitive business-to-consumer packages.

