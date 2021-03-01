Feellike Tops One Day Trading Volume of $29.00 (FLL)

Feellike (CURRENCY:FLL) traded 0.2% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 22:00 PM ET on March 1st. Feellike has a total market capitalization of $142,889.58 and approximately $29.00 worth of Feellike was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last week, Feellike has traded up 0.1% against the U.S. dollar. One Feellike token can now be purchased for approximately $0.0800 or 0.00000163 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 10.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $249.24 or 0.00508004 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002039 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 4.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $36.02 or 0.00073420 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded up 3.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.44 or 0.00000898 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded 2.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $37.92 or 0.00077293 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded 4.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded up 3.1% against the dollar and now trades at $37.80 or 0.00077035 BTC.

Avalanche (AVAX) traded 4.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $27.26 or 0.00055556 BTC.

Kusama (KSM) traded 3.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $228.96 or 0.00466668 BTC.

Bridge Oracle (BRG) traded up 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.20 or 0.00000413 BTC.

Feellike Profile

Feellike’s total supply is 10,068,891 tokens and its circulating supply is 1,785,468 tokens. The official message board for Feellike is medium.com/@feellikeofficial . Feellike’s official website is feelliketimetraveler.com

Buying and Selling Feellike

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Feellike directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Feellike should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Feellike using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

