Ferris Capital LLC Acquires 3,720 Shares of Visa Inc. (NYSE:V)

Ferris Capital LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Visa Inc. (NYSE:V) by 15.9% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 27,170 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,720 shares during the quarter. Visa comprises 1.7% of Ferris Capital LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 13th biggest holding. Ferris Capital LLC’s holdings in Visa were worth $5,943,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Trust Asset Management LLC increased its stake in Visa by 78.6% in the 3rd quarter. Trust Asset Management LLC now owns 8,647 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock worth $1,729,000 after acquiring an additional 3,805 shares during the last quarter. AlphaStar Capital Management LLC increased its stake in Visa by 37.8% in the 3rd quarter. AlphaStar Capital Management LLC now owns 15,052 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock worth $2,965,000 after acquiring an additional 4,131 shares during the last quarter. Private Wealth Partners LLC increased its stake in Visa by 0.7% in the 3rd quarter. Private Wealth Partners LLC now owns 206,286 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock worth $41,251,000 after acquiring an additional 1,391 shares during the last quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. increased its stake in Visa by 3.6% in the 3rd quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. now owns 2,079,884 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock worth $415,914,000 after acquiring an additional 72,898 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Covenant Asset Management LLC increased its stake in Visa by 11.8% in the 3rd quarter. Covenant Asset Management LLC now owns 27,828 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock worth $5,565,000 after acquiring an additional 2,927 shares during the last quarter. 80.50% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Visa alerts:

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on V shares. KeyCorp boosted their target price on Visa from $210.00 to $225.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 13th. Jefferies Financial Group raised Visa from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their target price for the company from $195.00 to $250.00 in a research report on Wednesday, January 13th. Credit Suisse Group boosted their target price on Visa from $255.00 to $265.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, January 29th. Sanford C. Bernstein started coverage on Visa in a research report on Tuesday, January 26th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $232.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on Visa from $218.00 to $233.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 20th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-four have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $222.64.

NYSE:V traded up $4.34 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $216.73. The company had a trading volume of 114,889 shares, compared to its average volume of 10,139,461. The firm has a market capitalization of $423.12 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 44.06, a PEG ratio of 3.80 and a beta of 0.96. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $205.88 and its 200-day simple moving average is $204.97. Visa Inc. has a 12-month low of $133.93 and a 12-month high of $220.53. The company has a current ratio of 1.91, a quick ratio of 1.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.68.

Visa (NYSE:V) last released its earnings results on Thursday, January 28th. The credit-card processor reported $1.42 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.28 by $0.14. The firm had revenue of $5.69 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.52 billion. Visa had a return on equity of 37.22% and a net margin of 49.74%. Visa’s revenue was down 6.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business posted $1.46 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Visa Inc. will post 5.45 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 1st. Investors of record on Friday, February 12th will be issued a $0.32 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 11th. This represents a $1.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.59%. Visa’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 25.40%.

In other Visa news, President Ryan Mcinerney sold 11,193 shares of Visa stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $210.00, for a total transaction of $2,350,530.00. Following the completion of the sale, the president now directly owns 11,193 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,350,530. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, insider Rajat Taneja sold 60,048 shares of Visa stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $220.00, for a total value of $13,210,560.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 310,904 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $68,398,880. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 73,398 shares of company stock valued at $16,011,623. 0.19% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Visa Company Profile

Visa Inc operates as a payments technology company worldwide. The company facilitates digital payments among consumers, merchants, financial institutions, businesses, strategic partners, and government entities. It operates VisaNet, a transaction processing network that enables authorization, clearing, and settlement of payment transactions.

Read More: What is the S&P/ASX 200 Index?

Receive News & Ratings for Visa Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Visa and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.