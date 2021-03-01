Ferris Capital LLC Has $17.39 Million Stock Holdings in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets Index Fund ETF Shares (NYSEARCA:VEA)

Ferris Capital LLC increased its stake in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets Index Fund ETF Shares (NYSEARCA:VEA) by 2.3% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 368,238 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 8,399 shares during the quarter. Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets Index Fund ETF Shares accounts for approximately 4.9% of Ferris Capital LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 3rd largest position. Ferris Capital LLC’s holdings in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets Index Fund ETF Shares were worth $17,385,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in VEA. Creative Planning increased its stake in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets Index Fund ETF Shares by 6.1% during the 4th quarter. Creative Planning now owns 77,763,966 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,671,238,000 after purchasing an additional 4,489,121 shares in the last quarter. Betterment LLC increased its stake in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets Index Fund ETF Shares by 4.6% during the 3rd quarter. Betterment LLC now owns 70,131,674 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,868,385,000 after purchasing an additional 3,066,554 shares in the last quarter. United Services Automobile Association increased its stake in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets Index Fund ETF Shares by 5.7% during the 3rd quarter. United Services Automobile Association now owns 23,868,629 shares of the company’s stock valued at $975,511,000 after purchasing an additional 1,285,140 shares in the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its stake in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets Index Fund ETF Shares by 2.3% during the 3rd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 18,735,087 shares of the company’s stock valued at $766,265,000 after purchasing an additional 420,567 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Milliman Financial Risk Management LLC increased its stake in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets Index Fund ETF Shares by 3.3% during the 3rd quarter. Milliman Financial Risk Management LLC now owns 18,347,146 shares of the company’s stock valued at $750,398,000 after purchasing an additional 590,035 shares in the last quarter.

VEA stock traded up $0.86 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $48.87. 377,037 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 10,137,400. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $48.73 and its 200-day moving average price is $44.70. Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets Index Fund ETF Shares has a 52 week low of $28.46 and a 52 week high of $50.10.

Read More: Return on Equity (ROE)

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets Index Fund ETF Shares Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets Index Fund ETF Shares and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.