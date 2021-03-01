Ferris Capital LLC Has $2.40 Million Stock Holdings in iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF (BATS:USMV)

Ferris Capital LLC lessened its position in iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF (BATS:USMV) by 20.0% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 35,407 shares of the company’s stock after selling 8,844 shares during the period. Ferris Capital LLC’s holdings in iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF were worth $2,403,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the business. BOK Financial Private Wealth Inc. grew its position in shares of iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF by 3.5% in the 4th quarter. BOK Financial Private Wealth Inc. now owns 4,515 shares of the company’s stock valued at $306,000 after buying an additional 152 shares during the last quarter. 6 Meridian boosted its position in shares of iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF by 1.3% during the 4th quarter. 6 Meridian now owns 12,581 shares of the company’s stock valued at $854,000 after purchasing an additional 160 shares in the last quarter. BCS Wealth Management boosted its position in shares of iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF by 0.8% during the 4th quarter. BCS Wealth Management now owns 20,893 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,418,000 after purchasing an additional 163 shares in the last quarter. Trust Co. of Vermont boosted its position in shares of iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF by 7.4% during the 4th quarter. Trust Co. of Vermont now owns 2,519 shares of the company’s stock valued at $171,000 after purchasing an additional 174 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Venturi Wealth Management LLC boosted its position in shares of iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF by 1.5% during the 3rd quarter. Venturi Wealth Management LLC now owns 12,036 shares of the company’s stock valued at $767,000 after purchasing an additional 183 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF stock traded down $0.65 on Monday, hitting $65.78. 4,917,067 shares of the company’s stock traded hands. iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF has a one year low of $47.44 and a one year high of $55.45. The company has a fifty day moving average of $67.50 and a two-hundred day moving average of $65.88.

