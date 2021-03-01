Ferris Capital LLC Has $3.41 Million Holdings in iShares Gold Trust (NYSEARCA:IAU)

Ferris Capital LLC lifted its holdings in iShares Gold Trust (NYSEARCA:IAU) by 30.2% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 187,945 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after acquiring an additional 43,548 shares during the period. iShares Gold Trust makes up approximately 1.0% of Ferris Capital LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 21st largest position. Ferris Capital LLC’s holdings in iShares Gold Trust were worth $3,407,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Roble Belko & Company Inc grew its stake in shares of iShares Gold Trust by 171.7% in the third quarter. Roble Belko & Company Inc now owns 1,459 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $26,000 after acquiring an additional 922 shares in the last quarter. Regal Wealth Group Inc. bought a new position in iShares Gold Trust in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Meeder Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in iShares Gold Trust in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Simon Quick Advisors LLC bought a new position in iShares Gold Trust in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Finally, Ropes Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in iShares Gold Trust in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 53.64% of the company’s stock.

NYSEARCA IAU traded up $0.14 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $16.58. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,307,722 shares, compared to its average volume of 22,551,805. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $17.42 and a 200-day simple moving average of $17.74. iShares Gold Trust has a 52 week low of $13.80 and a 52 week high of $19.76.

iShares Gold Trust (the Trust) is to own gold transferred to the Trust in exchange for shares issued by the Trust (Shares). Each Share represents a fractional undivided beneficial interest in the net assets of the Trust. The assets of the Trust consist of gold held by the Trust’s custodian on behalf of the Trust.

