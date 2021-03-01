Ferris Capital LLC Increases Position in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVV)

Ferris Capital LLC increased its position in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVV) by 8.8% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 21,452 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,732 shares during the quarter. iShares Core S&P 500 ETF comprises about 2.3% of Ferris Capital LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 9th biggest position. Ferris Capital LLC’s holdings in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF were worth $8,053,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in shares of iShares Core S&P 500 ETF by 6.0% during the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 58,965,294 shares of the company’s stock worth $22,134,981,000 after purchasing an additional 3,361,013 shares during the period. Heritage Wealth Advisors increased its holdings in shares of iShares Core S&P 500 ETF by 184.5% during the 4th quarter. Heritage Wealth Advisors now owns 1,965,082 shares of the company’s stock worth $737,672,000 after purchasing an additional 1,274,421 shares during the period. FMR LLC increased its holdings in shares of iShares Core S&P 500 ETF by 18.5% during the 4th quarter. FMR LLC now owns 6,735,368 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,528,390,000 after purchasing an additional 1,050,888 shares during the period. Nippon Life Insurance Co. increased its holdings in shares of iShares Core S&P 500 ETF by 150.6% during the 4th quarter. Nippon Life Insurance Co. now owns 1,296,408 shares of the company’s stock worth $486,659,000 after purchasing an additional 779,122 shares during the period. Finally, Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of iShares Core S&P 500 ETF by 118.1% during the 3rd quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Group Inc. now owns 1,374,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $461,579,000 after purchasing an additional 744,000 shares during the period.

Shares of NYSEARCA:IVV traded up $8.52 on Monday, hitting $390.29. 95,806 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 4,072,288. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $385.09 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $359.73. iShares Core S&P 500 ETF has a one year low of $220.28 and a one year high of $395.65.

iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Standard & Poor’s 500 Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the large-capitalization sector of the United States equity market.

