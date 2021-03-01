Ferris Capital LLC Raises Stock Position in The Procter & Gamble Company (NYSE:PG)

Ferris Capital LLC lifted its stake in shares of The Procter & Gamble Company (NYSE:PG) by 23.4% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 20,483 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 3,887 shares during the quarter. Ferris Capital LLC’s holdings in The Procter & Gamble were worth $2,850,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. MD Financial Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of The Procter & Gamble during the fourth quarter worth approximately $28,000. Greenhouse Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of The Procter & Gamble during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Mitsubishi UFJ Securities Holdings Co. Ltd. bought a new position in shares of The Procter & Gamble during the third quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Flagship Private Wealth LLC bought a new position in shares of The Procter & Gamble during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $36,000. Finally, IMA Wealth Inc. boosted its stake in shares of The Procter & Gamble by 36.0% during the third quarter. IMA Wealth Inc. now owns 302 shares of the company’s stock valued at $42,000 after purchasing an additional 80 shares in the last quarter. 63.05% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In related news, VP Valarie L. Sheppard sold 1,811 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $125.77, for a total transaction of $227,769.47. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, insider Deborah P. Majoras sold 6,903 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $125.77, for a total transaction of $868,190.31. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 629,838 shares of company stock valued at $81,120,667. 0.70% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of NYSE:PG traded up $1.34 on Monday, hitting $124.87. 242,191 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 7,841,715. The Procter & Gamble Company has a 1-year low of $94.34 and a 1-year high of $146.92. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $130.83 and its 200 day moving average price is $136.93. The company has a current ratio of 0.87, a quick ratio of 0.68 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50. The firm has a market capitalization of $307.49 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.78, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.25 and a beta of 0.38.

The Procter & Gamble (NYSE:PG) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 19th. The company reported $1.64 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.51 by $0.13. The Procter & Gamble had a net margin of 18.92% and a return on equity of 30.69%. The business had revenue of $19.75 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $19.23 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.42 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.3% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts predict that The Procter & Gamble Company will post 5.59 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, February 16th. Investors of record on Friday, January 22nd were issued a dividend of $0.7907 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, January 21st. This represents a $3.16 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.53%. The Procter & Gamble’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 61.72%.

A number of research firms have recently issued reports on PG. Wells Fargo & Company began coverage on shares of The Procter & Gamble in a research note on Monday, December 7th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $160.00 price objective on the stock. Sanford C. Bernstein began coverage on shares of The Procter & Gamble in a research note on Tuesday, January 19th. They set a “market perform” rating and a $149.00 price objective on the stock. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of The Procter & Gamble from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $139.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Thursday, January 21st. Stifel Nicolaus downgraded shares of The Procter & Gamble from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $141.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Thursday, January 28th. Finally, Independent Research upgraded shares of The Procter & Gamble from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $149.00 target price for the company in a research note on Friday, January 22nd. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $146.75.

The Procter & Gamble Company provides branded consumer packaged goods to consumers in North and Latin America, Europe, the Asia Pacific, Greater China, India, the Middle East, and Africa. It operates in five segments: Beauty; Grooming; Health Care; Fabric & Home Care; and Baby, Feminine & Family Care.

