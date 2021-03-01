Ferris Capital LLC Sells 26,113 Shares of Intel Co. (NASDAQ:INTC)

Ferris Capital LLC lowered its position in Intel Co. (NASDAQ:INTC) by 38.0% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 42,615 shares of the chip maker’s stock after selling 26,113 shares during the period. Ferris Capital LLC’s holdings in Intel were worth $2,123,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of INTC. DB Wealth Management Group LLC bought a new position in Intel in the 4th quarter worth $29,000. Ogorek Anthony Joseph NY ADV bought a new position in Intel in the 4th quarter worth $31,000. Baron Financial Group LLC bought a new position in Intel in the 3rd quarter worth $34,000. Holloway Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in Intel in the 3rd quarter worth $41,000. Finally, McClarren Financial Advisors Inc. bought a new position in shares of Intel during the 4th quarter valued at about $42,000. 63.25% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In other news, CFO George S. Davis bought 9,095 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 26th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $55.34 per share, for a total transaction of $503,317.30. Following the completion of the purchase, the chief financial officer now directly owns 71,223 shares in the company, valued at $3,941,480.82. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CEO Robert Holmes Swan bought 27,244 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, January 25th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $55.57 per share, with a total value of $1,513,949.08. Following the completion of the purchase, the chief executive officer now owns 330,774 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $18,381,111.18. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 0.04% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Shares of NASDAQ INTC traded up $2.08 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $62.86. 934,020 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 37,810,797. The company has a quick ratio of 1.24, a current ratio of 1.66 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $58.09 and its 200-day simple moving average is $51.38. Intel Co. has a one year low of $43.61 and a one year high of $65.11. The company has a market cap of $255.40 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.24, a P/E/G ratio of 1.63 and a beta of 0.74.

Intel (NASDAQ:INTC) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 20th. The chip maker reported $1.52 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.10 by $0.42. Intel had a net margin of 28.10% and a return on equity of 29.44%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.52 EPS. Equities analysts predict that Intel Co. will post 4.89 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 5th will be paid a $0.3475 dividend. This represents a $1.39 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.21%. This is an increase from Intel’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.33. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 4th. Intel’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 28.54%.

Several research analysts have commented on INTC shares. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price objective on shares of Intel from $40.00 to $47.00 and gave the company a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, January 22nd. The Goldman Sachs Group increased their price objective on shares of Intel from $38.00 to $42.00 and gave the company a “sell” rating in a report on Monday, December 14th. UBS Group set a $71.00 price objective on shares of Intel and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 19th. Rosenblatt Securities reissued a “sell” rating and set a $40.00 price objective on shares of Intel in a report on Tuesday, January 19th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Intel in a report on Friday, February 5th. Eleven analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have issued a hold rating and sixteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $61.69.

Intel Company Profile

Intel Corporation designs, manufactures, and sells essential technologies for the cloud, smart, and connected devices for retail, industrial, and consumer uses worldwide. The company operates through DCG, IOTG, Mobileye, NSG, PSG, CCG, and All Other segments. It offers platform products, such as central processing units and chipsets, and system-on-chip and multichip packages; and non-platform or adjacent products comprising accelerators, boards and systems, connectivity products, and memory and storage products.

