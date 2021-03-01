Ferris Capital LLC Trims Stake in Enterprise Products Partners L.P. (NYSE:EPD)

Ferris Capital LLC trimmed its stake in Enterprise Products Partners L.P. (NYSE:EPD) by 41.1% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 93,192 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock after selling 64,962 shares during the period. Ferris Capital LLC’s holdings in Enterprise Products Partners were worth $1,826,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Levy Wealth Management Group LLC bought a new position in shares of Enterprise Products Partners during the 4th quarter valued at about $1,127,000. McGowan Group Asset Management Inc. raised its position in shares of Enterprise Products Partners by 1.4% during the 4th quarter. McGowan Group Asset Management Inc. now owns 369,513 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $7,239,000 after buying an additional 4,935 shares in the last quarter. Waters Parkerson & CO. LLC raised its position in shares of Enterprise Products Partners by 9.5% during the 4th quarter. Waters Parkerson & CO. LLC now owns 30,036 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $588,000 after buying an additional 2,606 shares in the last quarter. Robertson Stephens Wealth Management LLC raised its position in shares of Enterprise Products Partners by 43.4% during the 4th quarter. Robertson Stephens Wealth Management LLC now owns 60,641 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $1,187,000 after buying an additional 18,340 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Annandale Capital LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Enterprise Products Partners during the 4th quarter valued at about $1,817,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 30.51% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:EPD traded up $0.95 during trading on Monday, reaching $22.27. 204,625 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 8,335,998. The firm has a market capitalization of $48.61 billion, a PE ratio of 10.35 and a beta of 1.38. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $21.64 and its 200-day simple moving average is $19.07. Enterprise Products Partners L.P. has a 12-month low of $10.27 and a 12-month high of $25.10. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.09, a current ratio of 1.12 and a quick ratio of 0.71.

Enterprise Products Partners (NYSE:EPD) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, February 2nd. The oil and gas producer reported $0.15 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.50 by ($0.35). The company had revenue of $7.04 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7.24 billion. Enterprise Products Partners had a return on equity of 17.76% and a net margin of 16.10%. The business’s revenue was down 12.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.50 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Enterprise Products Partners L.P. will post 2.09 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, February 11th. Stockholders of record on Friday, January 29th were paid a dividend of $0.45 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, January 28th. This is an increase from Enterprise Products Partners’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.45. This represents a $1.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 8.08%. Enterprise Products Partners’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 83.72%.

In other Enterprise Products Partners news, CEO Aj Teague acquired 5,025 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 3rd. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $20.07 per share, for a total transaction of $100,851.75. Following the completion of the purchase, the chief executive officer now owns 1,995,160 shares in the company, valued at $40,042,861.20. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. 37.50% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on EPD. Wolfe Research upgraded shares of Enterprise Products Partners from a “peer perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $22.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Monday, November 23rd. Smith Barney Citigroup began coverage on shares of Enterprise Products Partners in a research report on Thursday, December 3rd. They set an “outperform” rating and a $27.00 target price on the stock. Mizuho upped their target price on shares of Enterprise Products Partners from $24.00 to $27.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 20th. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell began coverage on shares of Enterprise Products Partners in a research report on Thursday, December 3rd. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $27.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, TheStreet raised shares of Enterprise Products Partners from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Friday, November 27th. Fourteen research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Enterprise Products Partners presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $25.29.

Enterprise Products Partners L.P. provides midstream energy services to producers and consumers of natural gas, natural gas liquids (NGLs), crude oil, petrochemicals, and refined products. The company operates through four segments: NGL Pipelines & Services, Crude Oil Pipelines & Services, Natural Gas Pipelines & Services, and Petrochemical & Refined Products Services.

