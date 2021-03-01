Ferroglobe (NASDAQ:GSM) Shares Up 6.4%

Ferroglobe PLC (NASDAQ:GSM)’s stock price shot up 6.4% on Monday . The company traded as high as $4.02 and last traded at $3.98. 1,725,556 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 51% from the average session volume of 3,522,153 shares. The stock had previously closed at $3.74.

The firm has a market capitalization of $673.14 million, a P/E ratio of -3.72 and a beta of 2.92. The company has a current ratio of 1.77, a quick ratio of 0.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.78. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $2.77 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $1.40.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Hosking Partners LLP boosted its holdings in shares of Ferroglobe by 99.2% in the third quarter. Hosking Partners LLP now owns 3,772,162 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $2,524,000 after buying an additional 1,878,723 shares during the last quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in Ferroglobe by 481.7% during the third quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 1,508,084 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $1,009,000 after purchasing an additional 1,248,833 shares in the last quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC lifted its holdings in Ferroglobe by 1,059.2% during the third quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC now owns 548,821 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $367,000 after purchasing an additional 501,477 shares in the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its position in shares of Ferroglobe by 14.6% during the fourth quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 3,253,594 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $5,336,000 after buying an additional 415,405 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Royce & Associates LP raised its position in shares of Ferroglobe by 15.4% during the fourth quarter. Royce & Associates LP now owns 2,740,504 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $4,494,000 after buying an additional 364,693 shares during the last quarter. 18.73% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Ferroglobe PLC operates in the silicon and specialty metals industry in the United States, Europe, and internationally. The company offers silicone chemicals that are used in a range of applications, including personal care items, construction-related products, health care products, and electronics, as well as silicon metal for primary and secondary aluminum producers; silicomanganese, which is used as deoxidizing agent in the steel manufacturing process; and ferromanganese that is used as a deoxidizing, desulphurizing, and degassing agent in the removal of nitrogen and other harmful elements from steel.

