Ferroglobe (NASDAQ:GSM) Shares Up 6.4%

Posted by on Mar 1st, 2021


Ferroglobe PLC (NASDAQ:GSM)’s stock price shot up 6.4% on Monday . The company traded as high as $4.02 and last traded at $3.98. 1,725,556 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 51% from the average session volume of 3,522,153 shares. The stock had previously closed at $3.74.

The firm has a market capitalization of $673.14 million, a P/E ratio of -3.72 and a beta of 2.92. The company has a current ratio of 1.77, a quick ratio of 0.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.78. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $2.77 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $1.40.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Hosking Partners LLP boosted its holdings in shares of Ferroglobe by 99.2% in the third quarter. Hosking Partners LLP now owns 3,772,162 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $2,524,000 after buying an additional 1,878,723 shares during the last quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in Ferroglobe by 481.7% during the third quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 1,508,084 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $1,009,000 after purchasing an additional 1,248,833 shares in the last quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC lifted its holdings in Ferroglobe by 1,059.2% during the third quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC now owns 548,821 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $367,000 after purchasing an additional 501,477 shares in the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its position in shares of Ferroglobe by 14.6% during the fourth quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 3,253,594 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $5,336,000 after buying an additional 415,405 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Royce & Associates LP raised its position in shares of Ferroglobe by 15.4% during the fourth quarter. Royce & Associates LP now owns 2,740,504 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $4,494,000 after buying an additional 364,693 shares during the last quarter. 18.73% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Ferroglobe Company Profile (NASDAQ:GSM)

Ferroglobe PLC operates in the silicon and specialty metals industry in the United States, Europe, and internationally. The company offers silicone chemicals that are used in a range of applications, including personal care items, construction-related products, health care products, and electronics, as well as silicon metal for primary and secondary aluminum producers; silicomanganese, which is used as deoxidizing agent in the steel manufacturing process; and ferromanganese that is used as a deoxidizing, desulphurizing, and degassing agent in the removal of nitrogen and other harmful elements from steel.

