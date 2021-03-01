Ferrovial (OTCMKTS:FRRVY) Given “Overweight” Rating at Barclays

Ferrovial (OTCMKTS:FRRVY)‘s stock had its “overweight” rating reiterated by research analysts at Barclays in a research report issued to clients and investors on Monday, The Fly reports.

FRRVY has been the topic of a number of other research reports. Kepler Capital Markets reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Ferrovial in a research note on Thursday, February 18th. Morgan Stanley reissued an “overweight” rating on shares of Ferrovial in a research note on Thursday, December 17th. Finally, Societe Generale reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Ferrovial in a research note on Tuesday, November 3rd. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy”.

Ferrovial stock traded down $0.70 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $25.07. 11,300 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 15,608. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $25.21 and a two-hundred day moving average of $26.02. Ferrovial has a 12-month low of $17.66 and a 12-month high of $31.16.

Ferrovial, SA, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an infrastructure and mobility operator worldwide. The company engages in the design and construction of various public and private work projects; and development, finance, and operation of toll road concessions. Its construction activities include highways, tunnels, railways, bridges and viaducts, airports, intelligent toll systems, energy restoration, aqueducts, water treatment plants, port infrastructures, desalination plants, digesters, thermal drying plants, chimneys and silos, and other construction, as well as operation and maintenance services of urban and industrial waste water treatment plants, and water treatment and desalination plants.

