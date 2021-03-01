Fiera Capital Co. (FSZ.TO) (TSE:FSZ) Share Price Passes Below 200 Day Moving Average of $10.67

Fiera Capital Co. (FSZ.TO) (TSE:FSZ)’s share price crossed below its 200-day moving average during trading on Monday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of C$10.67 and traded as low as C$10.63. Fiera Capital Co. (FSZ.TO) shares last traded at C$10.63, with a volume of 225,392 shares changing hands.

A number of analysts have weighed in on FSZ shares. Scotiabank downgraded shares of Fiera Capital Co. (FSZ.TO) from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and increased their price target for the company from C$11.50 to C$12.00 in a report on Tuesday, February 2nd. Canaccord Genuity reduced their price target on shares of Fiera Capital Co. (FSZ.TO) from C$13.50 to C$13.00 in a report on Tuesday, February 9th. Royal Bank of Canada raised shares of Fiera Capital Co. (FSZ.TO) from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a C$13.00 price objective for the company in a report on Monday, January 4th. Finally, TD Securities raised their price objective on shares of Fiera Capital Co. (FSZ.TO) from C$12.00 to C$12.50 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, November 16th.

The business’s fifty day moving average price is C$11.09 and its 200 day moving average price is C$10.67. The company has a market capitalization of C$1.10 billion and a P/E ratio of 1,181.11. The company has a current ratio of 1.49, a quick ratio of 1.31 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 162.35.

Fiera Capital Co. (FSZ.TO) Company Profile (TSE:FSZ)

Fiera Capital Corporation is an employee owned investment manager. The firm primarily provides its services to institutional investors, mutual funds, charitable organizations, and private clients. It manages separate client-focused equity, fixed income, and balanced portfolios. The firm also launches and manages equity, fixed income, and balanced mutual funds and income trusts for its clients.

