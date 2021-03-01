Fiera Capital Co. (FSZ.TO) (TSE:FSZ) Share Price Passes Below 200 Day Moving Average of $10.67

Fiera Capital Co. (FSZ.TO) (TSE:FSZ)’s share price crossed below its 200-day moving average during trading on Monday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of C$10.67 and traded as low as C$10.63. Fiera Capital Co. (FSZ.TO) shares last traded at C$10.63, with a volume of 225,392 shares changing hands.

A number of analysts have weighed in on FSZ shares. Scotiabank downgraded shares of Fiera Capital Co. (FSZ.TO) from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and increased their price target for the company from C$11.50 to C$12.00 in a report on Tuesday, February 2nd. Canaccord Genuity reduced their price target on shares of Fiera Capital Co. (FSZ.TO) from C$13.50 to C$13.00 in a report on Tuesday, February 9th. Royal Bank of Canada raised shares of Fiera Capital Co. (FSZ.TO) from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a C$13.00 price objective for the company in a report on Monday, January 4th. Finally, TD Securities raised their price objective on shares of Fiera Capital Co. (FSZ.TO) from C$12.00 to C$12.50 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, November 16th.

The business’s fifty day moving average price is C$11.09 and its 200 day moving average price is C$10.67. The company has a market capitalization of C$1.10 billion and a P/E ratio of 1,181.11. The company has a current ratio of 1.49, a quick ratio of 1.31 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 162.35.

Fiera Capital Corporation is an employee owned investment manager. The firm primarily provides its services to institutional investors, mutual funds, charitable organizations, and private clients. It manages separate client-focused equity, fixed income, and balanced portfolios. The firm also launches and manages equity, fixed income, and balanced mutual funds and income trusts for its clients.

