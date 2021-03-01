Fiera Capital Corp Buys 3,569 Shares of Adaptive Biotechnologies Co. (NASDAQ:ADPT)

Fiera Capital Corp increased its position in shares of Adaptive Biotechnologies Co. (NASDAQ:ADPT) by 4.8% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 78,134 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,569 shares during the quarter. Fiera Capital Corp owned 0.06% of Adaptive Biotechnologies worth $4,620,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA raised its holdings in shares of Adaptive Biotechnologies by 31.9% during the 3rd quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 2,952,304 shares of the company’s stock worth $143,571,000 after buying an additional 713,320 shares in the last quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC raised its stake in Adaptive Biotechnologies by 7.2% during the third quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC now owns 1,847,952 shares of the company’s stock worth $89,871,000 after acquiring an additional 124,605 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its holdings in shares of Adaptive Biotechnologies by 61.3% in the third quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 1,417,291 shares of the company’s stock worth $68,087,000 after acquiring an additional 538,418 shares during the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN boosted its stake in shares of Adaptive Biotechnologies by 17.8% in the 3rd quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 1,102,973 shares of the company’s stock valued at $53,638,000 after purchasing an additional 166,746 shares in the last quarter. Finally, State Street Corp grew its holdings in shares of Adaptive Biotechnologies by 13.2% during the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 920,567 shares of the company’s stock valued at $44,767,000 after purchasing an additional 107,210 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 80.80% of the company’s stock.

Get Adaptive Biotechnologies alerts:

A number of analysts have weighed in on ADPT shares. BTIG Research raised their target price on shares of Adaptive Biotechnologies from $66.00 to $74.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 19th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. restated an “overweight” rating and set a $60.00 price objective (up previously from $50.00) on shares of Adaptive Biotechnologies in a research report on Wednesday, November 11th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Adaptive Biotechnologies from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 12th. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on Adaptive Biotechnologies from $46.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $58.83.

Shares of NASDAQ:ADPT opened at $56.57 on Monday. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $62.19 and a 200 day simple moving average of $52.04. Adaptive Biotechnologies Co. has a 12-month low of $15.19 and a 12-month high of $71.25. The firm has a market cap of $7.88 billion, a P/E ratio of -59.55 and a beta of 0.35.

Adaptive Biotechnologies (NASDAQ:ADPT) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 23rd. The company reported ($0.33) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.29) by ($0.04). Adaptive Biotechnologies had a negative return on equity of 20.15% and a negative net margin of 132.32%. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Adaptive Biotechnologies Co. will post -1.08 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, President Julie Rubinstein sold 15,000 shares of Adaptive Biotechnologies stock in a transaction on Monday, February 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $59.71, for a total transaction of $895,650.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the president now owns 15,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $895,650. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, insider Sharon Benzeno sold 6,770 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $48.87, for a total transaction of $330,849.90. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 2,604 shares in the company, valued at approximately $127,257.48. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 1,979,172 shares of company stock valued at $115,710,658. Company insiders own 22.20% of the company’s stock.

About Adaptive Biotechnologies

Adaptive Biotechnologies Corporation, a commercial-stage company, develops an immune medicine platform for the diagnosis and treatment of various diseases. The company offers immunoSEQ research service and kit that is used to answer research questions, as well as to discover new prognostic and diagnostic signals.

Recommended Story: What is channel trading?



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ADPT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Adaptive Biotechnologies Co. (NASDAQ:ADPT).

Receive News & Ratings for Adaptive Biotechnologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Adaptive Biotechnologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.