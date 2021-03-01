Fiera Capital Corp Raises Stock Holdings in Keysight Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:KEYS)

Fiera Capital Corp grew its stake in Keysight Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:KEYS) by 118.0% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 30,701 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock after acquiring an additional 16,616 shares during the quarter. Fiera Capital Corp’s holdings in Keysight Technologies were worth $4,055,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of KEYS. Findlay Park Partners LLP acquired a new position in Keysight Technologies in the third quarter valued at $83,167,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its stake in Keysight Technologies by 14.7% in the third quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 4,818,531 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $479,926,000 after purchasing an additional 617,700 shares during the last quarter. Segall Bryant & Hamill LLC increased its stake in Keysight Technologies by 14,785.7% in the third quarter. Segall Bryant & Hamill LLC now owns 462,944 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $45,722,000 after purchasing an additional 459,834 shares during the last quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC increased its stake in Keysight Technologies by 16.7% in the third quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC now owns 2,939,040 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $290,054,000 after purchasing an additional 419,681 shares during the last quarter. Finally, DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale increased its stake in Keysight Technologies by 311.4% in the third quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale now owns 405,641 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $39,786,000 after purchasing an additional 307,034 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 84.88% of the company’s stock.

Get Keysight Technologies alerts:

KEYS stock opened at $141.52 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $26.33 billion, a P/E ratio of 42.76, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.79 and a beta of 1.04. Keysight Technologies, Inc. has a 1 year low of $77.93 and a 1 year high of $155.50. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54, a quick ratio of 2.42 and a current ratio of 3.12. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $145.83 and a 200-day simple moving average of $119.06.

Keysight Technologies (NYSE:KEYS) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 18th. The scientific and technical instruments company reported $1.43 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.37 by $0.06. The firm had revenue of $1.18 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.16 billion. Keysight Technologies had a return on equity of 25.76% and a net margin of 14.85%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $1.26 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts predict that Keysight Technologies, Inc. will post 5.17 EPS for the current year.

Keysight Technologies declared that its board has approved a share repurchase program on Wednesday, November 18th that permits the company to buyback $750.00 million in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization permits the scientific and technical instruments company to buy up to 3.4% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback programs are generally an indication that the company’s leadership believes its stock is undervalued.

In other Keysight Technologies news, SVP Huei Sin Ee sold 3,403 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $128.00, for a total transaction of $435,584.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 32,405 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,147,840. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, CFO Neil Dougherty sold 21,299 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $124.23, for a total value of $2,645,974.77. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 91,220 shares in the company, valued at approximately $11,332,260.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 29,702 shares of company stock valued at $3,704,909 in the last three months. 0.42% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several equities research analysts have commented on the company. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Keysight Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $149.00 price target for the company in a research note on Monday, February 22nd. Credit Suisse Group upped their price target on Keysight Technologies from $125.00 to $175.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday. UBS Group upped their price target on Keysight Technologies from $145.00 to $170.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, January 15th. Robert W. Baird upped their price target on Keysight Technologies from $112.00 to $126.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 19th. Finally, Citigroup upped their price target on Keysight Technologies from $130.00 to $175.00 in a research note on Friday, January 22nd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company. Keysight Technologies has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $149.09.

Keysight Technologies Profile

Keysight Technologies, Inc provides electronic design and test solutions to commercial communications, networking, aerospace, defense and government, automotive, energy, semiconductor, electronic, and education industries in the Americas, Europe, and the Asia Pacific. Its Communications Solutions Group segment provides electronic design automation (EDA) software; radio frequency and microwave test instruments; hardware and virtual network test platforms and software applications, including data center, routing and switching, software defined networking, security, and encryption; oscilloscopes, logic and serial protocol analyzers, logic-signal sources, arbitrary waveform generators, and bit error rate testers; optical modulation analyzers, optical component analyzers, optical power meters, and optical laser source solutions; and repair, calibration, and consulting services, as well as resells refurbished used Keysight equipment.

See Also: What causes a stock to be most active?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding KEYS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Keysight Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:KEYS).

Receive News & Ratings for Keysight Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Keysight Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.