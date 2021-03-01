Fiera Capital Corp Sells 9,088 Shares of QUALCOMM Incorporated (NASDAQ:QCOM)

Fiera Capital Corp trimmed its position in QUALCOMM Incorporated (NASDAQ:QCOM) by 22.6% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 31,090 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock after selling 9,088 shares during the quarter. Fiera Capital Corp’s holdings in QUALCOMM were worth $4,736,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of QCOM. Empirical Finance LLC bought a new position in QUALCOMM during the third quarter worth $247,000. Parsons Capital Management Inc. RI boosted its holdings in shares of QUALCOMM by 7.5% during the 3rd quarter. Parsons Capital Management Inc. RI now owns 6,723 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock worth $791,000 after buying an additional 467 shares during the period. IFP Advisors Inc grew its stake in QUALCOMM by 14.2% in the 3rd quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 9,856 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock valued at $1,161,000 after buying an additional 1,229 shares during the last quarter. Fox Run Management L.L.C. bought a new position in QUALCOMM in the 3rd quarter valued at about $220,000. Finally, Toronto Dominion Bank lifted its position in QUALCOMM by 0.6% during the third quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank now owns 625,307 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock worth $73,587,000 after acquiring an additional 3,860 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 74.76% of the company’s stock.

Get QUALCOMM alerts:

Several equities analysts have recently commented on the company. Wells Fargo & Company raised QUALCOMM to an “equal weight” rating and upped their target price for the company from $120.00 to $145.00 in a research report on Thursday, November 5th. Argus increased their price objective on QUALCOMM from $150.00 to $175.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, November 6th. Barclays lifted their target price on QUALCOMM from $135.00 to $150.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 26th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. UBS Group upped their price target on shares of QUALCOMM from $105.00 to $125.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 5th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price objective on shares of QUALCOMM from $126.00 to $150.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 4th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have given a hold rating, nineteen have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $157.81.

QCOM opened at $136.19 on Monday. The company’s 50 day moving average is $152.86 and its 200-day moving average is $136.53. The company has a market cap of $154.71 billion, a P/E ratio of 30.06, a PEG ratio of 1.27 and a beta of 1.34. QUALCOMM Incorporated has a 1-year low of $58.00 and a 1-year high of $167.94. The company has a current ratio of 2.14, a quick ratio of 1.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.51.

QUALCOMM (NASDAQ:QCOM) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, February 3rd. The wireless technology company reported $2.17 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.10 by $0.07. The firm had revenue of $8.24 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $8.26 billion. QUALCOMM had a net margin of 22.09% and a return on equity of 90.74%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 62.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.80 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts forecast that QUALCOMM Incorporated will post 6.33 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 25th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, March 4th will be issued a $0.65 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, March 3rd. This represents a $2.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.91%. QUALCOMM’s payout ratio is presently 77.84%.

In other news, EVP Alexander H. Rogers sold 35,102 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $157.17, for a total value of $5,516,981.34. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 64,365 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $10,116,247.05. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, President Cristiano R. Amon sold 73,220 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $148.72, for a total transaction of $10,889,278.40. Following the completion of the transaction, the president now owns 50,753 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,547,986.16. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.12% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

About QUALCOMM

QUALCOMM Incorporated engages in the development and commercialization of foundational technologies and products are used in mobile devices and other wireless products, including network equipment, broadband gateway equipment, consumer electronic devices, and other connected devices worldwide. It operates through three segments: Qualcomm CDMA Technologies (QCT); Qualcomm Technology Licensing (QTL); and Qualcomm Strategic Initiatives (QSI).

Read More: Moving Average Convergence Divergence (MACD)

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding QCOM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for QUALCOMM Incorporated (NASDAQ:QCOM).

Receive News & Ratings for QUALCOMM Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for QUALCOMM and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.