Fifth Third Bancorp (NASDAQ:FITB) Shares Purchased by Hancock Whitney Corp

Hancock Whitney Corp boosted its position in Fifth Third Bancorp (NASDAQ:FITB) by 6.5% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 91,965 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 5,650 shares during the quarter. Hancock Whitney Corp’s holdings in Fifth Third Bancorp were worth $2,536,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of FITB. Principal Financial Group Inc. raised its stake in Fifth Third Bancorp by 464.9% in the 4th quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 6,518,977 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $179,728,000 after purchasing an additional 5,365,031 shares during the last quarter. Prudential PLC increased its stake in shares of Fifth Third Bancorp by 12,599.0% in the 3rd quarter. Prudential PLC now owns 4,236,014 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $90,311,000 after acquiring an additional 4,202,657 shares during the last quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. increased its stake in shares of Fifth Third Bancorp by 250.6% in the 4th quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 4,559,619 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $125,709,000 after acquiring an additional 3,259,217 shares during the last quarter. Boston Partners increased its stake in shares of Fifth Third Bancorp by 14.4% in the 3rd quarter. Boston Partners now owns 20,331,639 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $433,470,000 after acquiring an additional 2,564,112 shares during the last quarter. Finally, State Street Corp increased its stake in shares of Fifth Third Bancorp by 5.4% in the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 34,563,305 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $736,890,000 after acquiring an additional 1,778,507 shares during the last quarter. 79.19% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of FITB opened at $34.69 on Monday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $31.92 and a 200-day simple moving average of $25.88. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.73, a quick ratio of 0.89 and a current ratio of 0.91. The stock has a market capitalization of $24.71 billion, a PE ratio of 17.26, a PEG ratio of 1.54 and a beta of 1.63. Fifth Third Bancorp has a 1 year low of $11.10 and a 1 year high of $36.85.

Fifth Third Bancorp (NASDAQ:FITB) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 20th. The financial services provider reported $0.83 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.69 by $0.14. Fifth Third Bancorp had a return on equity of 7.52% and a net margin of 17.50%. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.68 earnings per share. Analysts predict that Fifth Third Bancorp will post 1.91 EPS for the current year.

A number of analysts have issued reports on FITB shares. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their target price on Fifth Third Bancorp from $24.00 to $30.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 6th. Barclays increased their price target on Fifth Third Bancorp from $28.00 to $37.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, January 4th. TheStreet cut Fifth Third Bancorp from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Thursday, January 21st. Morgan Stanley reiterated an “overweight” rating and set a $42.00 price target (up from $39.00) on shares of Fifth Third Bancorp in a report on Wednesday, February 24th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada increased their price target on Fifth Third Bancorp from $27.00 to $32.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, January 22nd. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $29.30.

In other news, EVP Robert P. Shaffer sold 8,900 shares of Fifth Third Bancorp stock in a transaction dated Friday, January 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $28.96, for a total value of $257,744.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Company insiders own 0.52% of the company’s stock.

Fifth Third Bancorp

Fifth Third Bancorp operates as a diversified financial services company in the United States. The company's Commercial Banking segment offers credit intermediation, cash management, and financial services; lending and depository products; and cash management, foreign exchange and international trade finance, derivatives and capital markets services, asset-based lending, real estate finance, public finance, commercial leasing, and syndicated finance for business, government, and professional customers.

