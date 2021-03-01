Fiii Trading Down 7.5% Over Last 7 Days (FIII)

Fiii (CURRENCY:FIII) traded 19.5% higher against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 21:00 PM ET on March 1st. One Fiii coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0004 or 0.00000001 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last week, Fiii has traded 7.5% lower against the US dollar. Fiii has a market cap of $187,723.15 and $1,980.00 worth of Fiii was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.
About Fiii
Fiii (CRYPTO:FIII) is a DPoC coin that uses the SHA3-256 hashing algorithm. Fiii’s total supply is 2,445,238,542 coins and its circulating supply is 482,404,699 coins. Fiii’s official Twitter account is @FiiiLab and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for Fiii is fiii.io. The official message board for Fiii is medium.com/@fiiilab.io.
Buying and Selling Fiii
