Filecoin Hits One Day Volume of $741.26 Million (FIL)

Filecoin (CURRENCY:FIL) traded up 8.6% against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 12:00 PM Eastern on March 1st. Filecoin has a market capitalization of $2.17 billion and approximately $741.26 million worth of Filecoin was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last week, Filecoin has traded down 1.3% against the U.S. dollar. One Filecoin coin can now be bought for $38.79 or 0.00079494 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 22.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $247.48 or 0.00507213 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002052 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded up 13% against the dollar and now trades at $34.78 or 0.00071290 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 8.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.44 or 0.00000899 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded up 13% against the dollar and now trades at $37.38 or 0.00076615 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded up 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

Avalanche (AVAX) traded 14.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $26.25 or 0.00053798 BTC.

Kusama (KSM) traded 11% higher against the dollar and now trades at $222.75 or 0.00456526 BTC.

Bridge Oracle (BRG) traded 21.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.21 or 0.00000422 BTC.

Counos X (CCXX) traded 0.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $90.16 or 0.00184789 BTC.

Filecoin Coin Profile

Filecoin’s launch date was July 19th, 2017. Filecoin’s total supply is 55,838,079 coins. Filecoin’s official website is filecoin.io . Filecoin’s official Twitter account is @Filecoin and its Facebook page is accessible here

Filecoin Coin Trading

