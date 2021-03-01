Financial Analysis: Castle Biosciences (NASDAQ:CSTL) and ACI Global (OTCMKTS:ACGJ)

Castle Biosciences (NASDAQ:CSTL) and ACI Global (OTCMKTS:ACGJ) are both medical companies, but which is the better stock? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their profitability, analyst recommendations, dividends, institutional ownership, earnings, risk and valuation.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

66.4% of Castle Biosciences shares are held by institutional investors. 39.7% of Castle Biosciences shares are held by company insiders. Comparatively, 25.9% of ACI Global shares are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, hedge funds and endowments believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

This table compares Castle Biosciences and ACI Global’s revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Castle Biosciences $51.87 million 31.47 $5.28 million ($0.81) -99.98 ACI Global N/A N/A N/A N/A N/A

Castle Biosciences has higher revenue and earnings than ACI Global.

Volatility and Risk

Castle Biosciences has a beta of 0.46, meaning that its share price is 54% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, ACI Global has a beta of -0.55, meaning that its share price is 155% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a breakdown of current ratings for Castle Biosciences and ACI Global, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Castle Biosciences 0 0 5 0 3.00 ACI Global 0 0 0 0 N/A

Castle Biosciences currently has a consensus target price of $73.80, indicating a potential downside of 8.87%. Given Castle Biosciences’ higher possible upside, equities analysts clearly believe Castle Biosciences is more favorable than ACI Global.

Profitability

This table compares Castle Biosciences and ACI Global’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Castle Biosciences -5.30% -2.69% -2.05% ACI Global N/A N/A N/A

Summary

Castle Biosciences beats ACI Global on 6 of the 9 factors compared between the two stocks.

Castle Biosciences Company Profile

Castle Biosciences, Inc., a commercial-stage dermatological cancer, develops and commercializes diagnostic and prognostic tests for cancers. Its lead product is DecisionDx-Melanoma, a multi-gene expression profile (GEP) test to identify stage I and II patients at high risk of metastasis based on biological information from 31 genes within their tumor tissue. The company also offers DecisionDx-UM test, a proprietary GEP test that predicts the risk of metastasis for patients with uveal melanoma, a rare eye cancer; and two late-stage proprietary products in development, which address cutaneous squamous cell carcinoma and suspicious pigmented lesions, which are indications with high clinical need in dermatological cancer. It offers test services through physicians, physician assistants, and nurse practitioners. The company was founded in 2007 and is headquartered in Friendswood, Texas.

ACI Global Company Profile

There is no company description available for ACI Global Corp.

