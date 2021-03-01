Financial Analysis: Washington Federal (NASDAQ:WAFD) vs. National Bankshares (NASDAQ:NKSH)

Washington Federal (NASDAQ:WAFD) and National Bankshares (NASDAQ:NKSH) are both finance companies, but which is the better business? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their valuation, institutional ownership, risk, dividends, analyst recommendations, profitability and earnings.

Dividends

Washington Federal pays an annual dividend of $0.92 per share and has a dividend yield of 3.0%. National Bankshares pays an annual dividend of $1.44 per share and has a dividend yield of 4.3%. Washington Federal pays out 46.0% of its earnings in the form of a dividend. National Bankshares pays out 54.3% of its earnings in the form of a dividend. Both companies have healthy payout ratios and should be able to cover their dividend payments with earnings for the next several years. Washington Federal has raised its dividend for 1 consecutive years.

82.5% of Washington Federal shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 29.1% of National Bankshares shares are owned by institutional investors. 1.2% of Washington Federal shares are owned by company insiders. Comparatively, 2.4% of National Bankshares shares are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, hedge funds and large money managers believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

Valuation & Earnings

This table compares Washington Federal and National Bankshares’ gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Washington Federal $708.22 million 3.24 $173.44 million $2.00 15.11 National Bankshares $53.94 million 3.98 $17.47 million $2.65 12.51

Washington Federal has higher revenue and earnings than National Bankshares. National Bankshares is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Washington Federal, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Analyst Ratings

This is a summary of current recommendations for Washington Federal and National Bankshares, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Washington Federal 0 1 0 0 2.00 National Bankshares 0 0 1 0 3.00

Washington Federal presently has a consensus target price of $22.00, suggesting a potential downside of 27.20%. National Bankshares has a consensus target price of $32.00, suggesting a potential downside of 3.50%. Given National Bankshares’ stronger consensus rating and higher probable upside, analysts clearly believe National Bankshares is more favorable than Washington Federal.

Profitability

This table compares Washington Federal and National Bankshares’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Washington Federal 24.41% 7.59% 0.88% National Bankshares 30.34% 8.23% 1.15%

Volatility & Risk

Washington Federal has a beta of 0.95, meaning that its share price is 5% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, National Bankshares has a beta of 0.54, meaning that its share price is 46% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Summary

National Bankshares beats Washington Federal on 11 of the 17 factors compared between the two stocks.

Washington Federal Company Profile

Washington Federal, Inc. operates as the bank holding company for Washington Federal Bank, National Association that provides lending, depository, insurance, and other banking services in the United States. The company accepts deposit products, including business and personal checking accounts, and term certificates of deposit, as well as money market accounts and passbook savings accounts. It also provides single-family residential, construction, land acquisition and development, consumer lot, multi-family residential, commercial and industrial, commercial real estate, home equity, and consumer loans. In addition, the company offers insurance brokerage services, such as individual and business insurance policies to customers and general public; holds and markets real estate properties; mobile and internet banking services; debit and credit cards; and acts as trustee. It serves consumers, mid-sized and large businesses, and owners and developers of commercial real estate. As of September 30, 2020, the company had 234 branches located in Washington, Oregon, Idaho, Arizona, Utah, Nevada, New Mexico, and Texas. Washington Federal, Inc. was founded in 1917 and is headquartered in Seattle, Washington.

National Bankshares Company Profile

National Bankshares, Inc. operates as the bank holding company for the National Bank of Blacksburg that provides retail and commercial banking services to individuals, businesses, non-profits, and local governments. The company accepts interest-bearing and non-interest bearing demand deposit accounts, money market deposit accounts, savings accounts, certificates of deposit, and individual retirement accounts. Its loan products include commercial and agricultural, commercial real estate, residential real estate, home equity, and various consumer loan products, as well as loans for the construction of commercial and residential properties. The company also provides business and consumer debit and credit cards; letters of credit, night depository services, safe deposit boxes, utility payment services, and automatic funds transfer; wealth management, trust, and estate services; non-deposit investment and insurance products; and telephone, mobile, and Internet banking services. National Bankshares, Inc. operates 24 branch offices, a loan production office, and 24 automated teller machines in Southwest Virginia. National Bankshares, Inc. was founded in 1891 and is headquartered in Blacksburg, Virginia.

