Financial Comparison: RigNet (NASDAQ:RNET) and Ayro (NASDAQ:AYRO)

Ayro (NASDAQ:AYRO) and RigNet (NASDAQ:RNET) are both small-cap computer and technology companies, but which is the superior investment? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their valuation, institutional ownership, analyst recommendations, profitability, earnings, dividends and risk.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a summary of current ratings and price targets for Ayro and RigNet, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Ayro 0 0 0 0 N/A RigNet 0 1 0 0 2.00

Risk and Volatility

Ayro has a beta of 4.01, meaning that its stock price is 301% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, RigNet has a beta of 2.55, meaning that its stock price is 155% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Earnings and Valuation

This table compares Ayro and RigNet’s revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Ayro $6.08 million 41.34 -$4.90 million N/A N/A RigNet $242.93 million 0.81 -$19.16 million N/A N/A

Ayro has higher earnings, but lower revenue than RigNet.

Profitability

This table compares Ayro and RigNet’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Ayro N/A -26.05% -20.87% RigNet -16.51% -200.81% -18.67%

Institutional & Insider Ownership

1.6% of Ayro shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 71.3% of RigNet shares are owned by institutional investors. 15.7% of Ayro shares are owned by company insiders. Comparatively, 3.5% of RigNet shares are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, hedge funds and endowments believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Summary

Ayro beats RigNet on 6 of the 9 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Ayro

Ayro, Inc. designs and manufactures light-duty, emissions-free electric vehicles for urban and community transport, local delivery, closed campus mobility, recreational, and government use. It offers AYRO 311, a 3-wheeled vehicle for professional and personal use; Club Car 411 for low-speed logistics and cargo services for campus; and AYRO 511 4Ã4 concepts. The company was founded in 2017 and is based in Round Rock, Texas.

About RigNet

RigNet, Inc., a technology company, provides customized communications services, applications, and cybersecurity solutions in the United States and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Managed Communications Services, Applications and Internet-of-Things (Apps & IoT), and Systems Integration. The Managed Communications Services segment provides remote communication, telephony, and technology services for offshore and onshore drilling rigs and production facilities, support vessels, and other remote sites. This segment also sells communications equipment; and provides installation and maintenance services. The Apps & IoT segment offers applications over-the-top of the network layer, including Software as a Service offerings, such as a real-time machine learning and artificial intelligence data platform; Cyphre encryption; cybersecurity services; edge computing solution services that assist customers with collecting and standardizing the complex data produced by edge devices; applications for safety and workforce productivity; and other value-added services. This segment also provides private machine-to-machine IoT data networks, including supervisory control and data acquisition. The Systems Integration segment engages in the design, consulting, engineering, project management, procurement, testing, installation, commissioning, and maintenance of telecommunications systems. This segment also provides monitoring and maintenance for fire and gas detection systems; and programmable logic controller and automation control systems. RigNet, Inc. was founded in 2000 and is headquartered in Houston, Texas.

