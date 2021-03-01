FineMark National Bank & Trust Buys 5,065 Shares of Vanguard High Dividend Yield Index Fund ETF Shares (NYSEARCA:VYM)

FineMark National Bank & Trust boosted its stake in shares of Vanguard High Dividend Yield Index Fund ETF Shares (NYSEARCA:VYM) by 5.2% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 102,862 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 5,065 shares during the quarter. FineMark National Bank & Trust’s holdings in Vanguard High Dividend Yield Index Fund ETF Shares were worth $9,413,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Oakworth Capital Inc. bought a new position in shares of Vanguard High Dividend Yield Index Fund ETF Shares in the 3rd quarter valued at about $37,000. Wolff Wiese Magana LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard High Dividend Yield Index Fund ETF Shares in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $38,000. Barnett & Company Inc. raised its position in shares of Vanguard High Dividend Yield Index Fund ETF Shares by 215.8% in the 3rd quarter. Barnett & Company Inc. now owns 600 shares of the company’s stock valued at $49,000 after acquiring an additional 410 shares during the period. Jacobi Capital Management LLC raised its position in shares of Vanguard High Dividend Yield Index Fund ETF Shares by 63.6% in the 3rd quarter. Jacobi Capital Management LLC now owns 638 shares of the company’s stock valued at $52,000 after acquiring an additional 248 shares during the period. Finally, ForthRight Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard High Dividend Yield Index Fund ETF Shares in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $54,000.

Shares of NYSEARCA:VYM traded up $2.25 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $97.40. The stock had a trading volume of 95,228 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,938,589. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $94.67 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $87.95. Vanguard High Dividend Yield Index Fund ETF Shares has a twelve month low of $60.07 and a twelve month high of $98.46.

Featured Story: Stocks Increasing Dividends

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard High Dividend Yield Index Fund ETF Shares Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard High Dividend Yield Index Fund ETF Shares and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.