FineMark National Bank & Trust Cuts Position in Caterpillar Inc. (NYSE:CAT)

FineMark National Bank & Trust cut its stake in Caterpillar Inc. (NYSE:CAT) by 3.0% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 70,191 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 2,187 shares during the period. FineMark National Bank & Trust’s holdings in Caterpillar were worth $12,776,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in CAT. HBC Financial Services PLLC purchased a new stake in Caterpillar during the fourth quarter valued at about $31,000. Flagship Private Wealth LLC purchased a new stake in Caterpillar during the fourth quarter valued at about $32,000. Wolff Wiese Magana LLC purchased a new stake in Caterpillar during the fourth quarter valued at about $33,000. Moisand Fitzgerald Tamayo LLC boosted its position in Caterpillar by 317.2% during the third quarter. Moisand Fitzgerald Tamayo LLC now owns 242 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $36,000 after buying an additional 184 shares during the period. Finally, RWM Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in Caterpillar during the fourth quarter valued at about $36,000. Institutional investors own 67.48% of the company’s stock.

CAT traded up $5.81 during trading on Monday, hitting $221.69. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 97,432 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,280,035. The company has a quick ratio of 1.08, a current ratio of 1.54 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.74. Caterpillar Inc. has a one year low of $87.50 and a one year high of $226.67. The firm has a market cap of $120.89 billion, a PE ratio of 35.92, a P/E/G ratio of 2.14 and a beta of 0.97. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $196.42 and its 200-day simple moving average is $170.68.

Caterpillar (NYSE:CAT) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 28th. The industrial products company reported $2.12 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.49 by $0.63. The firm had revenue of $11.24 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $11.24 billion. Caterpillar had a net margin of 7.60% and a return on equity of 25.24%. The company’s revenue was down 14.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm earned $2.63 EPS. Equities research analysts expect that Caterpillar Inc. will post 5.44 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 19th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, January 20th were given a dividend of $1.03 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, January 19th. This represents a $4.12 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.86%. Caterpillar’s payout ratio is 37.25%.

Several equities analysts have recently commented on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price objective on shares of Caterpillar from $205.00 to $237.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday. BMO Capital Markets increased their price target on shares of Caterpillar from $135.00 to $190.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research note on Monday, February 1st. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on shares of Caterpillar from $154.00 to $158.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research note on Monday, February 1st. Stifel Nicolaus increased their price target on shares of Caterpillar from $175.00 to $195.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 15th. Finally, Citigroup downgraded shares of Caterpillar from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 20th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have assigned a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $175.40.

In other news, CAO Gary Michael Marvel sold 2,318 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, December 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $179.50, for a total transaction of $416,081.00. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 2,318 shares in the company, valued at approximately $416,081. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Insiders have sold a total of 10,970 shares of company stock worth $1,985,442 over the last 90 days. Insiders own 0.31% of the company’s stock.

Caterpillar Inc manufactures and sells construction and mining equipment, diesel and natural gas engines, and industrial gas turbines. Its Construction Industries segment offers asphalt pavers, compactors, cold planers, feller bunchers, harvesters, motorgraders, pipelayers, road reclaimers, skidders, telehandlers, and utility vehicles; backhoe, knuckleboom, compact track, multi-terrain, skid steer, and track-type loaders; forestry and wheel excavators; and site prep and track-type tractors.

