FineMark National Bank & Trust Has $14.32 Million Position in UnitedHealth Group Incorporated (NYSE:UNH)

FineMark National Bank & Trust cut its holdings in UnitedHealth Group Incorporated (NYSE:UNH) by 4.5% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 40,830 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock after selling 1,931 shares during the quarter. FineMark National Bank & Trust’s holdings in UnitedHealth Group were worth $14,318,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in UNH. Korea Investment CORP increased its position in UnitedHealth Group by 16.1% in the 4th quarter. Korea Investment CORP now owns 1,489,759 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock valued at $522,429,000 after acquiring an additional 206,578 shares in the last quarter. Advisor OS LLC grew its stake in shares of UnitedHealth Group by 55.0% during the fourth quarter. Advisor OS LLC now owns 5,052 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock valued at $1,772,000 after purchasing an additional 1,792 shares during the last quarter. Bluefin Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of UnitedHealth Group in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $2,506,000. FLC Capital Advisors raised its position in UnitedHealth Group by 8.7% in the 4th quarter. FLC Capital Advisors now owns 3,413 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock worth $1,197,000 after purchasing an additional 274 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Budros Ruhlin & Roe Inc. lifted its holdings in UnitedHealth Group by 4.0% during the 4th quarter. Budros Ruhlin & Roe Inc. now owns 6,899 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock worth $2,419,000 after buying an additional 265 shares in the last quarter. 86.03% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NYSE UNH traded up $6.05 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $338.27. 81,105 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,390,159. UnitedHealth Group Incorporated has a twelve month low of $187.72 and a twelve month high of $367.95. The company has a current ratio of 0.82, a quick ratio of 0.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59. The firm has a market capitalization of $320.96 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.08, a PEG ratio of 1.55 and a beta of 0.74. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $339.24 and a 200 day simple moving average of $330.34.

UnitedHealth Group (NYSE:UNH) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, January 19th. The healthcare conglomerate reported $2.52 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.39 by $0.13. The firm had revenue of $65.47 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $64.98 billion. UnitedHealth Group had a net margin of 6.62% and a return on equity of 27.53%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 7.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company posted $3.90 EPS. Equities research analysts predict that UnitedHealth Group Incorporated will post 16.75 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 23rd. Investors of record on Monday, March 15th will be given a $1.25 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, March 12th. This represents a $5.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.48%. UnitedHealth Group’s dividend payout ratio is currently 33.09%.

UNH has been the topic of several research reports. Truist upped their price target on UnitedHealth Group from $400.00 to $420.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 5th. SVB Leerink lifted their price target on shares of UnitedHealth Group from $378.00 to $390.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, December 14th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price objective on shares of UnitedHealth Group from $360.00 to $430.00 in a report on Wednesday, December 2nd. Cantor Fitzgerald lifted their target price on shares of UnitedHealth Group from $360.00 to $375.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 2nd. Finally, Credit Suisse Group upped their target price on shares of UnitedHealth Group from $355.00 to $395.00 and gave the company an “average” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 5th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fifteen have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $387.82.

In related news, CAO Thomas E. Roos sold 619 shares of UnitedHealth Group stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $323.90, for a total value of $200,494.10. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 31,908 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $10,335,001.20. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, EVP Marianne D. Short sold 9,681 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $348.00, for a total value of $3,368,988.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 167,202 shares in the company, valued at approximately $58,186,296. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 37,293 shares of company stock valued at $12,886,401. Company insiders own 0.80% of the company’s stock.

UnitedHealth Group Company Profile

UnitedHealth Group Incorporated operates as a diversified health care company in the United States. It operates through four segments: UnitedHealthcare, OptumHealth, OptumInsight, and OptumRx. The UnitedHealthcare segment offers consumer-oriented health benefit plans and services for national employers, public sector employers, mid-sized employers, small businesses, and individuals; health and well-being services to individuals age 50 and older, addressing their needs for preventive and acute health care services, as well as services dealing with chronic disease and other specialized issues for older individuals; Medicaid plans, Children's Health Insurance Program, and health care programs; medical and dental benefits; and health care delivery.

