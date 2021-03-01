FineMark National Bank & Trust Has $18.34 Million Stake in Union Pacific Co. (NYSE:UNP)

FineMark National Bank & Trust boosted its stake in shares of Union Pacific Co. (NYSE:UNP) by 21.1% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 88,069 shares of the railroad operator’s stock after purchasing an additional 15,328 shares during the quarter. Union Pacific comprises 0.8% of FineMark National Bank & Trust’s portfolio, making the stock its 20th largest holding. FineMark National Bank & Trust’s holdings in Union Pacific were worth $18,338,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in UNP. FMR LLC boosted its stake in Union Pacific by 22.8% during the 4th quarter. FMR LLC now owns 10,276,326 shares of the railroad operator’s stock valued at $2,139,736,000 after purchasing an additional 1,908,977 shares during the period. First Trust Advisors LP boosted its position in shares of Union Pacific by 250.1% in the third quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 1,098,954 shares of the railroad operator’s stock valued at $216,351,000 after acquiring an additional 785,022 shares during the period. Jennison Associates LLC grew its stake in shares of Union Pacific by 13.7% in the third quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 5,397,596 shares of the railroad operator’s stock worth $1,062,625,000 after acquiring an additional 652,275 shares during the last quarter. Maj Invest Holding A S increased its position in Union Pacific by 53.4% during the fourth quarter. Maj Invest Holding A S now owns 1,788,062 shares of the railroad operator’s stock worth $372,308,000 after acquiring an additional 622,137 shares during the period. Finally, CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC raised its stake in Union Pacific by 40.7% during the 3rd quarter. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC now owns 1,954,705 shares of the railroad operator’s stock valued at $384,725,000 after purchasing an additional 565,657 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 77.83% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on UNP shares. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price objective on shares of Union Pacific from $220.00 to $239.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, November 30th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price target on Union Pacific from $212.00 to $216.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 12th. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell lifted their price objective on Union Pacific from $215.00 to $250.00 in a report on Monday, January 11th. Barclays restated a “neutral” rating on shares of Union Pacific in a research note on Monday, January 11th. Finally, TD Securities lifted their price target on shares of Union Pacific from $225.00 to $230.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, January 11th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating, sixteen have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Union Pacific presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $203.38.

Shares of NYSE UNP traded up $5.09 during trading on Monday, reaching $211.05. The company had a trading volume of 43,348 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,902,809. Union Pacific Co. has a 52 week low of $105.08 and a 52 week high of $221.28. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.52, a quick ratio of 0.93 and a current ratio of 1.06. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $209.15 and its 200-day moving average price is $201.10. The stock has a market cap of $141.37 billion, a PE ratio of 26.85, a PEG ratio of 2.33 and a beta of 1.11.

Union Pacific (NYSE:UNP) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 20th. The railroad operator reported $2.36 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.25 by $0.11. Union Pacific had a net margin of 27.40% and a return on equity of 31.71%. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $2.02 earnings per share. Equities analysts anticipate that Union Pacific Co. will post 8.02 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 31st. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 26th will be given a dividend of $0.97 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 25th. This represents a $3.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.84%. Union Pacific’s payout ratio is currently 46.30%.

About Union Pacific

Union Pacific Corporation, through its subsidiary, Union Pacific Railroad Company, engages in the railroad business in the United States. It offers transportation services for agricultural products, including grains, commodities produced from grains, fertilizers, and food and beverage products to grain processors, animal feeders, ethanol producers, and other agricultural users; coal and sand, as well as petroleum, liquid petroleum gases, and renewables; and construction products, industrial chemicals, plastics, forest products, specialized products, metals and ores, and soda ash, as well as intermodal and finished vehicles.

