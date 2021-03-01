FineMark National Bank & Trust Has $21.19 Million Position in The Procter & Gamble Company (NYSE:PG)

FineMark National Bank & Trust lessened its position in The Procter & Gamble Company (NYSE:PG) by 2.3% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 152,275 shares of the company’s stock after selling 3,623 shares during the quarter. The Procter & Gamble makes up about 0.9% of FineMark National Bank & Trust’s portfolio, making the stock its 16th biggest position. FineMark National Bank & Trust’s holdings in The Procter & Gamble were worth $21,188,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Advisor OS LLC lifted its position in shares of The Procter & Gamble by 155.3% in the fourth quarter. Advisor OS LLC now owns 6,377 shares of the company’s stock worth $888,000 after purchasing an additional 3,879 shares in the last quarter. Proquility Private Wealth Partners LLC bought a new stake in The Procter & Gamble during the 4th quarter worth about $1,166,000. Sterling Financial Planning Inc. acquired a new position in shares of The Procter & Gamble during the 4th quarter worth about $325,000. JGP Wealth Management LLC raised its holdings in The Procter & Gamble by 0.7% during the fourth quarter. JGP Wealth Management LLC now owns 48,201 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,219,000 after acquiring an additional 348 shares in the last quarter. Finally, FLC Capital Advisors boosted its position in The Procter & Gamble by 11.7% during the fourth quarter. FLC Capital Advisors now owns 4,452 shares of the company’s stock valued at $619,000 after purchasing an additional 466 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 63.05% of the company’s stock.

The Procter & Gamble stock traded up $1.22 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $124.75. The stock had a trading volume of 369,798 shares, compared to its average volume of 7,841,715. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $130.83 and its 200-day simple moving average is $136.93. The Procter & Gamble Company has a one year low of $94.34 and a one year high of $146.92. The stock has a market cap of $307.19 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.78, a P/E/G ratio of 3.25 and a beta of 0.38. The company has a quick ratio of 0.68, a current ratio of 0.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50.

The Procter & Gamble (NYSE:PG) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 19th. The company reported $1.64 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.51 by $0.13. The Procter & Gamble had a return on equity of 30.69% and a net margin of 18.92%. The company had revenue of $19.75 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $19.23 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $1.42 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 8.3% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts anticipate that The Procter & Gamble Company will post 5.59 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, February 16th. Stockholders of record on Friday, January 22nd were paid a dividend of $0.7907 per share. This represents a $3.16 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.54%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, January 21st. The Procter & Gamble’s payout ratio is currently 61.72%.

In related news, insider Marc S. Pritchard sold 95,163 shares of The Procter & Gamble stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, January 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $130.65, for a total value of $12,433,045.95. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 224,749 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $29,363,456.85. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Jon R. Moeller sold 6,536 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $125.77, for a total transaction of $822,032.72. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 629,838 shares of company stock worth $81,120,667. 0.70% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on PG shares. Wells Fargo & Company started coverage on The Procter & Gamble in a research note on Monday, December 7th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $160.00 price objective on the stock. Stifel Nicolaus cut shares of The Procter & Gamble from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $141.00 price target for the company. in a research note on Thursday, January 28th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their target price on shares of The Procter & Gamble from $156.00 to $159.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 13th. Zacks Investment Research cut The Procter & Gamble from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $139.00 price target for the company. in a report on Thursday, January 21st. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein began coverage on The Procter & Gamble in a research note on Tuesday, January 19th. They issued a “market perform” rating and a $149.00 price objective on the stock. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the stock. The Procter & Gamble has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $146.75.

The Procter & Gamble Company Profile

The Procter & Gamble Company provides branded consumer packaged goods to consumers in North and Latin America, Europe, the Asia Pacific, Greater China, India, the Middle East, and Africa. It operates in five segments: Beauty; Grooming; Health Care; Fabric & Home Care; and Baby, Feminine & Family Care.

