FineMark National Bank & Trust Has $9.21 Million Stock Holdings in Euronet Worldwide, Inc. (NASDAQ:EEFT)

FineMark National Bank & Trust lifted its holdings in Euronet Worldwide, Inc. (NASDAQ:EEFT) by 73.5% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 63,527 shares of the business services provider’s stock after buying an additional 26,921 shares during the period. FineMark National Bank & Trust owned about 0.12% of Euronet Worldwide worth $9,206,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Acadian Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in Euronet Worldwide during the third quarter valued at $30,000. CWM LLC acquired a new stake in Euronet Worldwide during the fourth quarter valued at $40,000. Knuff & Co LLC acquired a new stake in Euronet Worldwide during the third quarter valued at $64,000. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise boosted its position in Euronet Worldwide by 130.1% during the third quarter. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise now owns 750 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $68,000 after purchasing an additional 424 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Point72 Hong Kong Ltd acquired a new stake in Euronet Worldwide during the third quarter valued at $93,000. 92.94% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NASDAQ EEFT traded up $3.26 on Monday, reaching $153.57. The company had a trading volume of 1,675 shares, compared to its average volume of 317,734. The firm has a market capitalization of $8.10 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 283.61 and a beta of 1.60. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.87, a quick ratio of 1.85 and a current ratio of 1.85. Euronet Worldwide, Inc. has a 1-year low of $61.27 and a 1-year high of $158.20. The company’s fifty day moving average is $140.59 and its 200-day moving average is $118.64.

Euronet Worldwide (NASDAQ:EEFT) last announced its earnings results on Monday, February 8th. The business services provider reported $1.11 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.72 by $0.39. The firm had revenue of $706.60 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $654.94 million. Euronet Worldwide had a net margin of 1.33% and a return on equity of 12.31%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $1.63 EPS. On average, research analysts forecast that Euronet Worldwide, Inc. will post 2.2 earnings per share for the current year.

Several equities analysts have weighed in on EEFT shares. Northland Securities raised their target price on Euronet Worldwide from $125.00 to $150.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, December 18th. Citigroup upgraded Euronet Worldwide from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their target price for the company from $122.00 to $161.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 26th. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell lifted their price objective on Euronet Worldwide from $112.00 to $122.00 in a research note on Monday, November 16th. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price objective on Euronet Worldwide from $110.00 to $165.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 11th. Finally, Truist lifted their price objective on Euronet Worldwide from $195.00 to $225.00 in a research note on Thursday, February 11th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $152.55.

Euronet Worldwide Profile

Euronet Worldwide, Inc provides payment and transaction processing and distribution solutions to financial institutions, retailers, service providers, and individual consumers worldwide. The company's Electronic Fund Transfer (EFT) Processing segment provides electronic payment solutions, including automated teller machine (ATM) cash withdrawal and deposit services, ATM network participation, outsourced ATM and point-of-sale (POS) management solutions, credit and debit card outsourcing, card issuing, and merchant acquiring services.

