FineMark National Bank & Trust Increases Position in Raytheon Technologies Co. (NYSE:RTX)

FineMark National Bank & Trust raised its position in shares of Raytheon Technologies Co. (NYSE:RTX) by 2.1% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 256,173 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 5,345 shares during the period. Raytheon Technologies makes up approximately 0.8% of FineMark National Bank & Trust’s holdings, making the stock its 21st largest holding. FineMark National Bank & Trust’s holdings in Raytheon Technologies were worth $18,319,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. JJJ Advisors Inc. lifted its position in Raytheon Technologies by 52.5% in the 4th quarter. JJJ Advisors Inc. now owns 453 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,000 after buying an additional 156 shares during the last quarter. Mizuho Securities Co. Ltd. purchased a new stake in shares of Raytheon Technologies in the 3rd quarter valued at $29,000. Canton Hathaway LLC bought a new position in shares of Raytheon Technologies during the 4th quarter valued at $36,000. University of Texas Texas AM Investment Managment Co. purchased a new position in Raytheon Technologies in the 4th quarter worth $43,000. Finally, Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd lifted its stake in Raytheon Technologies by 500.0% in the fourth quarter. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd now owns 600 shares of the company’s stock worth $42,000 after purchasing an additional 500 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 75.09% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts have recently commented on the company. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Raytheon Technologies from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $72.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Friday, January 29th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price objective on Raytheon Technologies from $79.00 to $85.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 15th. Finally, DZ Bank upgraded shares of Raytheon Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $86.00 target price on the stock in a report on Thursday, December 17th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirteen have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. Raytheon Technologies currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $77.22.

Shares of RTX traded up $2.77 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $74.76. 213,757 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 7,494,625. Raytheon Technologies Co. has a 12 month low of $40.72 and a 12 month high of $82.50. The company has a quick ratio of 0.95, a current ratio of 1.22 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $70.66 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $65.97. The company has a market capitalization of $113.60 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -62.06, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.67 and a beta of 1.39.

Raytheon Technologies (NYSE:RTX) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, January 25th. The company reported $0.74 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.69 by $0.05. Raytheon Technologies had a negative net margin of 3.77% and a positive return on equity of 8.35%. The business had revenue of $16.42 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $16.07 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $1.16 earnings per share. Raytheon Technologies’s quarterly revenue was down 1.0% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts expect that Raytheon Technologies Co. will post 3.01 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 25th. Investors of record on Friday, February 26th will be paid a $0.475 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 25th. This represents a $1.90 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.54%. Raytheon Technologies’s payout ratio is 23.00%.

Raytheon Technologies announced that its Board of Directors has approved a share buyback plan on Monday, December 7th that allows the company to buyback $5.00 billion in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization allows the company to reacquire up to 4.4% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback plans are often an indication that the company’s management believes its stock is undervalued.

About Raytheon Technologies

Raytheon Technologies Corporation, an aerospace and defense company, provides advanced systems and services for commercial, military, and government customers worldwide. It operates in four businesses: Collins Aerospace Systems, Pratt & Whitney, Raytheon Intelligence & Space, and Raytheon Missiles & Defense.

