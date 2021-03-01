FineMark National Bank & Trust Purchases 1,086 Shares of Broadcom Inc. (NASDAQ:AVGO)

FineMark National Bank & Trust increased its position in shares of Broadcom Inc. (NASDAQ:AVGO) by 2.9% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 38,466 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,086 shares during the period. Broadcom comprises about 0.8% of FineMark National Bank & Trust’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 26th largest position. FineMark National Bank & Trust’s holdings in Broadcom were worth $16,842,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of AVGO. Summit X LLC acquired a new stake in Broadcom during the third quarter valued at approximately $73,000. Clean Yield Group boosted its stake in Broadcom by 67.6% in the 4th quarter. Clean Yield Group now owns 62 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $27,000 after buying an additional 25 shares in the last quarter. Carmichael Hill & Associates Inc. boosted its stake in Broadcom by 138.5% in the 4th quarter. Carmichael Hill & Associates Inc. now owns 62 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $27,000 after buying an additional 36 shares in the last quarter. TFC Financial Management bought a new stake in Broadcom in the third quarter valued at $27,000. Finally, Mcmillion Capital Management Inc. acquired a new position in Broadcom during the fourth quarter worth $35,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 80.62% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:AVGO traded up $17.09 during trading on Monday, hitting $486.96. 65,386 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,638,196. The company has a current ratio of 1.87, a quick ratio of 1.71 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.69. The firm has a market cap of $198.78 billion, a P/E ratio of 75.64, a PEG ratio of 1.50 and a beta of 1.05. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $465.07 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $399.88. Broadcom Inc. has a 1-year low of $155.67 and a 1-year high of $495.14.

Broadcom (NASDAQ:AVGO) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, December 9th. The semiconductor manufacturer reported $6.35 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $6.25 by $0.10. The firm had revenue of $6.47 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.43 billion. Broadcom had a net margin of 12.39% and a return on equity of 35.23%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 12.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm earned $5.39 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts predict that Broadcom Inc. will post 23.14 EPS for the current year.

A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Cowen increased their target price on shares of Broadcom from $350.00 to $415.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research report on Friday, December 11th. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price objective on shares of Broadcom from $360.00 to $410.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, December 11th. Standpoint Research downgraded Broadcom from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, December 11th. Credit Suisse Group increased their price target on Broadcom from $420.00 to $480.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 9th. Finally, Argus lifted their price objective on Broadcom from $400.00 to $460.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, December 14th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-four have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $429.30.

In related news, COO Charlie B. Kawwas sold 1,260 shares of Broadcom stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $428.70, for a total transaction of $540,162.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Eddy W. Hartenstein sold 530 shares of Broadcom stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $466.77, for a total transaction of $247,388.10. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 178,798 shares of company stock worth $76,345,405 over the last 90 days. 3.00% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Broadcom Inc designs, develops, and supplies semiconductor infrastructure software solutions. It offers semiconductor devices with a focus on complex digital and mixed signal complementary metal oxide semiconductor based devices and analog III-V based products worldwide. The company's infrastructure software solutions enable customers to plan, develop, automate, manage, and secure applications across mainframe, distributed, mobile, and cloud platforms.

