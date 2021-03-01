FineMark National Bank & Trust Purchases 665 Shares of Visa Inc. (NYSE:V)

FineMark National Bank & Trust increased its position in Visa Inc. (NYSE:V) by 1.6% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 43,457 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock after purchasing an additional 665 shares during the quarter. FineMark National Bank & Trust’s holdings in Visa were worth $9,505,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in V. Essex Financial Services Inc. boosted its position in Visa by 9.3% during the 4th quarter. Essex Financial Services Inc. now owns 22,867 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock valued at $5,002,000 after acquiring an additional 1,944 shares in the last quarter. Ritholtz Wealth Management boosted its position in Visa by 4.1% during the 4th quarter. Ritholtz Wealth Management now owns 10,442 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock valued at $2,284,000 after acquiring an additional 410 shares in the last quarter. Institute for Wealth Management LLC. boosted its position in shares of Visa by 4.9% in the 4th quarter. Institute for Wealth Management LLC. now owns 13,588 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock worth $2,972,000 after purchasing an additional 629 shares in the last quarter. Merrion Investment Management Co LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Visa in the 4th quarter worth $551,000. Finally, Altium Wealth Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Visa by 4.0% in the 4th quarter. Altium Wealth Management LLC now owns 20,216 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock worth $4,422,000 after purchasing an additional 776 shares in the last quarter. 80.50% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Piper Sandler raised their price objective on Visa from $200.00 to $220.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 2nd. Barclays restated a “buy” rating and issued a $230.00 target price on shares of Visa in a research note on Tuesday, December 22nd. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on Visa from $218.00 to $233.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 20th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their target price on Visa from $220.00 to $270.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 14th. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein began coverage on Visa in a research note on Tuesday, January 26th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $232.00 target price for the company. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-four have given a buy rating to the stock. Visa has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $222.64.

Shares of Visa stock traded up $3.84 on Monday, hitting $216.23. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 198,635 shares, compared to its average volume of 10,139,461. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.68, a quick ratio of 1.91 and a current ratio of 1.91. Visa Inc. has a 1 year low of $133.93 and a 1 year high of $220.53. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $205.88 and a 200-day moving average price of $204.97. The company has a market capitalization of $422.15 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 44.06, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.80 and a beta of 0.96.

Visa (NYSE:V) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 28th. The credit-card processor reported $1.42 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.28 by $0.14. Visa had a return on equity of 37.22% and a net margin of 49.74%. The company had revenue of $5.69 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.52 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.46 EPS. Visa’s revenue was down 6.1% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts forecast that Visa Inc. will post 5.45 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 1st. Investors of record on Friday, February 12th will be issued a $0.32 dividend. This represents a $1.28 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.59%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 11th. Visa’s payout ratio is 25.40%.

In other news, insider Rajat Taneja sold 60,048 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $220.00, for a total transaction of $13,210,560.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 310,904 shares in the company, valued at approximately $68,398,880. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CAO James H. Hoffmeister sold 2,157 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $208.87, for a total value of $450,532.59. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 73,398 shares of company stock worth $16,011,623. 0.19% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Visa Company Profile

Visa Inc operates as a payments technology company worldwide. The company facilitates digital payments among consumers, merchants, financial institutions, businesses, strategic partners, and government entities. It operates VisaNet, a transaction processing network that enables authorization, clearing, and settlement of payment transactions.

