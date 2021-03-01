FineMark National Bank & Trust Raises Stock Position in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVV)

FineMark National Bank & Trust raised its position in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVV) by 4.9% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 110,664 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 5,170 shares during the quarter. iShares Core S&P 500 ETF accounts for approximately 1.9% of FineMark National Bank & Trust’s holdings, making the stock its 7th biggest holding. FineMark National Bank & Trust’s holdings in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF were worth $41,542,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Joseph P. Lucia & Associates LLC bought a new stake in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF during the 4th quarter valued at about $27,000. Professional Financial Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of iShares Core S&P 500 ETF during the third quarter valued at approximately $41,000. Carolina Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of iShares Core S&P 500 ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $53,000. Chiron Capital Management LLC bought a new position in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF in the third quarter worth approximately $59,000. Finally, Baron Financial Group LLC purchased a new position in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF during the 3rd quarter worth $61,000.

Get iShares Core S&P 500 ETF alerts:

Shares of IVV stock traded up $9.16 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $390.93. The stock had a trading volume of 159,322 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,072,288. iShares Core S&P 500 ETF has a 12-month low of $220.28 and a 12-month high of $395.65. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $385.09 and its two-hundred day moving average is $359.73.

iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Standard & Poor’s 500 Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the large-capitalization sector of the United States equity market.

See Also: Relative Strength Index

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IVV? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVV).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares Core S&P 500 ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Core S&P 500 ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.