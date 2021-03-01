FineMark National Bank & Trust Reduces Stake in Duke Energy Co. (NYSE:DUK)

FineMark National Bank & Trust trimmed its stake in Duke Energy Co. (NYSE:DUK) by 2.5% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 101,397 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 2,648 shares during the quarter. FineMark National Bank & Trust’s holdings in Duke Energy were worth $9,284,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Marshall Wace LLP bought a new stake in Duke Energy during the 1st quarter worth approximately $79,000. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale increased its holdings in Duke Energy by 42.5% during the 3rd quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale now owns 221,599 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $19,752,000 after acquiring an additional 66,065 shares during the period. Dupont Capital Management Corp increased its holdings in Duke Energy by 2.0% during the 3rd quarter. Dupont Capital Management Corp now owns 16,125 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $1,428,000 after acquiring an additional 314 shares during the period. Aspiriant LLC bought a new stake in Duke Energy during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $227,000. Finally, 55I LLC bought a new stake in Duke Energy during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $316,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 63.48% of the company’s stock.

NYSE DUK traded up $2.12 during trading on Monday, hitting $87.71. The company had a trading volume of 79,493 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,765,619. The company has a current ratio of 0.52, a quick ratio of 0.33 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.24. Duke Energy Co. has a one year low of $62.13 and a one year high of $101.69. The company has a market cap of $64.55 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 31.35, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.88 and a beta of 0.23. The company’s fifty day moving average is $91.11 and its 200-day moving average is $89.42.

Duke Energy (NYSE:DUK) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 10th. The utilities provider reported $1.03 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.03. Duke Energy had a net margin of 8.68% and a return on equity of 8.28%. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Duke Energy Co. will post 5.09 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 16th. Investors of record on Friday, February 12th will be paid a $0.965 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 11th. This represents a $3.86 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.40%. Duke Energy’s payout ratio is 76.28%.

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on the stock. Bank of America lowered shares of Duke Energy from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $94.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Friday, February 12th. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered shares of Duke Energy from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $98.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Thursday, January 14th. Mizuho increased their price target on shares of Duke Energy from $93.00 to $96.00 in a report on Monday, February 1st. BMO Capital Markets started coverage on shares of Duke Energy in a research note on Tuesday, November 24th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $99.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Credit Suisse Group upped their price objective on shares of Duke Energy from $92.00 to $96.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, January 29th. Nine investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $97.27.

In other Duke Energy news, SVP Dwight L. Jacobs sold 1,802 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $89.35, for a total transaction of $161,008.70. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 5,794 shares in the company, valued at approximately $517,693.90. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 0.11% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Duke Energy Profile

Duke Energy Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an energy company in the United States. It operates through three segments: Electric Utilities and Infrastructure, Gas Utilities and Infrastructure, and Commercial Renewables. The Electric Utilities and Infrastructure segment generates, transmits, distributes, and sells electricity in the Carolinas, Florida, and the Midwest; and uses coal, hydroelectric, natural gas, oil, renewable sources, and nuclear fuel to generate electricity.

