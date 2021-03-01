FineMark National Bank & Trust Reduces Stock Holdings in iShares MSCI EAFE ETF (NYSEARCA:EFA)

FineMark National Bank & Trust lessened its stake in iShares MSCI EAFE ETF (NYSEARCA:EFA) by 1.3% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 199,113 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 2,720 shares during the quarter. FineMark National Bank & Trust’s holdings in iShares MSCI EAFE ETF were worth $14,527,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Principal Financial Group Inc. purchased a new position in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE ETF in the third quarter valued at $3,590,000. Thoroughbred Financial Services LLC acquired a new position in iShares MSCI EAFE ETF in the 4th quarter worth $1,255,000. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. boosted its position in iShares MSCI EAFE ETF by 8.1% in the 4th quarter. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. now owns 312,964 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $22,834,000 after buying an additional 23,560 shares during the last quarter. CHURCHILL MANAGEMENT Corp acquired a new stake in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE ETF during the fourth quarter valued at about $171,991,000. Finally, Foundations Investment Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE ETF by 17.7% during the fourth quarter. Foundations Investment Advisors LLC now owns 6,825 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $517,000 after acquiring an additional 1,026 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 77.34% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSEARCA:EFA traded up $1.33 during trading on Monday, hitting $75.34. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,090,667 shares, compared to its average volume of 20,772,188. iShares MSCI EAFE ETF has a fifty-two week low of $45.72 and a fifty-two week high of $77.17. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $75.10 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $71.17.

iShares MSCI EAFE ETF, formerly iShares MSCI EAFE Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund’s investment objective is to seek investment results that correspond to the price and yield performance of its underlying index, MSCI EAFE Index (the Index). The Index has been developed by MSCI Inc as an equity benchmark for its international stock performance.

