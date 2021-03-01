FineMark National Bank & Trust Sells 1,199 Shares of Lockheed Martin Co. (NYSE:LMT)

FineMark National Bank & Trust cut its stake in Lockheed Martin Co. (NYSE:LMT) by 2.7% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 43,945 shares of the aerospace company’s stock after selling 1,199 shares during the period. Lockheed Martin makes up approximately 0.7% of FineMark National Bank & Trust’s holdings, making the stock its 29th biggest position. FineMark National Bank & Trust’s holdings in Lockheed Martin were worth $15,600,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Keybank National Association OH increased its stake in Lockheed Martin by 0.7% during the third quarter. Keybank National Association OH now owns 15,459 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $5,925,000 after acquiring an additional 103 shares during the period. IFP Advisors Inc increased its position in shares of Lockheed Martin by 2.7% during the third quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 5,915 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $2,266,000 after purchasing an additional 158 shares during the period. 55I LLC acquired a new position in shares of Lockheed Martin in the third quarter valued at $220,000. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. lifted its position in Lockheed Martin by 10.8% in the third quarter. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. now owns 9,030 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $3,461,000 after purchasing an additional 882 shares during the period. Finally, Pachira Investments Inc. boosted its stake in Lockheed Martin by 4.7% during the third quarter. Pachira Investments Inc. now owns 4,230 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $1,621,000 after buying an additional 190 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 77.00% of the company’s stock.

NYSE LMT traded up $5.85 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $336.10. 22,335 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,929,461. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $337.82 and a 200-day moving average of $365.28. Lockheed Martin Co. has a one year low of $266.11 and a one year high of $417.62. The stock has a market cap of $94.14 billion, a PE ratio of 14.23, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.98 and a beta of 0.92. The company has a current ratio of 1.33, a quick ratio of 1.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.34.

Lockheed Martin (NYSE:LMT) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, January 25th. The aerospace company reported $6.38 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $6.41 by ($0.03). Lockheed Martin had a return on equity of 173.43% and a net margin of 10.18%. The business had revenue of $17.03 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $16.92 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $5.29 EPS. Lockheed Martin’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.3% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts forecast that Lockheed Martin Co. will post 24.82 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 26th. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 1st will be issued a dividend of $2.60 per share. This represents a $10.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.09%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, February 26th. Lockheed Martin’s dividend payout ratio is currently 47.38%.

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on LMT shares. Morgan Stanley dropped their price objective on shares of Lockheed Martin from $480.00 to $445.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, February 8th. Cowen restated a “buy” rating and set a $410.00 price target on shares of Lockheed Martin in a research note on Friday, November 27th. Robert W. Baird lowered Lockheed Martin from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their price objective for the company from $420.00 to $368.00 in a research note on Thursday, January 7th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group cut their target price on Lockheed Martin from $351.00 to $334.00 in a research report on Wednesday, January 27th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company. Lockheed Martin presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $418.15.

Lockheed Martin Company Profile

Lockheed Martin Corporation, a security and aerospace company, engages in the research, design, development, manufacture, integration, and sustainment of technology systems, products, and services worldwide. It operates through four segments: Aeronautics, Missiles and Fire Control, Rotary and Mission Systems, and Space Systems.

