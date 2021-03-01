FineMark National Bank & Trust Sells 1,326 Shares of Anthem, Inc. (NYSE:ANTM)

FineMark National Bank & Trust decreased its holdings in Anthem, Inc. (NYSE:ANTM) by 4.0% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 31,820 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,326 shares during the period. FineMark National Bank & Trust’s holdings in Anthem were worth $10,217,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership boosted its stake in Anthem by 12.1% during the fourth quarter. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership now owns 2,406,514 shares of the company’s stock valued at $772,708,000 after buying an additional 259,562 shares during the last quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Anthem by 101.2% during the fourth quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 53,504 shares of the company’s stock valued at $17,117,000 after buying an additional 26,905 shares during the last quarter. Western Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in Anthem during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $250,000. Verus Financial Partners Inc. purchased a new stake in Anthem during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $744,000. Finally, Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd raised its position in Anthem by 244.3% during the fourth quarter. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd now owns 303 shares of the company’s stock valued at $97,000 after purchasing an additional 215 shares during the period. 89.36% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Anthem alerts:

NYSE:ANTM traded up $10.40 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $313.59. The stock had a trading volume of 40,853 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,310,970. Anthem, Inc. has a one year low of $171.03 and a one year high of $340.98. The company has a market capitalization of $76.80 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.68, a PEG ratio of 0.92 and a beta of 1.00. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $307.30 and a 200 day moving average of $298.05. The company has a quick ratio of 1.59, a current ratio of 1.59 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56.

Anthem (NYSE:ANTM) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 26th. The company reported $2.54 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.52 by $0.02. Anthem had a return on equity of 18.45% and a net margin of 4.22%. The company had revenue of $31.50 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $30.83 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $3.88 earnings per share. Anthem’s revenue was up 16.1% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Anthem, Inc. will post 22.44 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 25th. Investors of record on Wednesday, March 10th will be paid a $0.95 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, March 9th. This represents a $3.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.21%. Anthem’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 19.55%.

ANTM has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Jefferies Financial Group upgraded Anthem from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price objective for the company from $305.00 to $402.00 in a research report on Friday, January 15th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price objective on Anthem from $324.00 to $389.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, November 6th. Truist upped their price objective on Anthem from $320.00 to $360.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 5th. Cowen increased their price target on Anthem from $330.00 to $360.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 26th. Finally, Argus increased their price target on Anthem from $300.00 to $380.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 13th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $354.60.

In other Anthem news, EVP Peter D. Haytaian sold 5,833 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $312.53, for a total transaction of $1,822,987.49. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 38,475 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $12,024,591.75. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Ryan M. Schneider bought 1,700 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 4th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $296.03 per share, for a total transaction of $503,251.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 2,921 shares in the company, valued at approximately $864,703.63. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 0.22% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

About Anthem

Anthem, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as a health benefits company in the United States. It operates through three segments: Commercial & Specialty Business, Government Business, and Other. The company offers a spectrum of network-based managed care health benefit plans to large and small group, individual, Medicaid, and Medicare markets.

Featured Story: Support Level

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ANTM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Anthem, Inc. (NYSE:ANTM).

Receive News & Ratings for Anthem Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Anthem and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.