FineMark National Bank & Trust Sells 32,300 Shares of Citigroup Inc. (NYSE:C)

FineMark National Bank & Trust lowered its stake in shares of Citigroup Inc. (NYSE:C) by 14.8% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 185,410 shares of the company’s stock after selling 32,300 shares during the period. FineMark National Bank & Trust’s holdings in Citigroup were worth $11,432,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Dupont Capital Management Corp raised its position in shares of Citigroup by 24.4% in the third quarter. Dupont Capital Management Corp now owns 69,553 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,998,000 after buying an additional 13,621 shares in the last quarter. Manning & Napier Group LLC raised its position in shares of Citigroup by 0.6% in the third quarter. Manning & Napier Group LLC now owns 583,142 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,138,000 after buying an additional 3,638 shares in the last quarter. Alaska Permanent Fund Corp increased its stake in Citigroup by 259.8% in the third quarter. Alaska Permanent Fund Corp now owns 49,900 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,151,000 after acquiring an additional 36,030 shares during the last quarter. NBT Bank N A NY increased its stake in Citigroup by 2.3% in the third quarter. NBT Bank N A NY now owns 19,159 shares of the company’s stock valued at $826,000 after acquiring an additional 426 shares during the last quarter. Finally, OLD National Bancorp IN increased its stake in Citigroup by 9.6% in the third quarter. OLD National Bancorp IN now owns 29,429 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,269,000 after acquiring an additional 2,570 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 72.99% of the company’s stock.

C has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Piper Sandler increased their target price on Citigroup from $68.00 to $85.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, January 11th. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price objective on Citigroup from $74.00 to $82.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday. Barclays raised their price objective on Citigroup from $72.00 to $77.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 19th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price objective on Citigroup from $50.00 to $58.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 6th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group raised their price objective on Citigroup from $65.00 to $80.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, December 11th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating, seventeen have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $72.39.

Shares of C stock traded up $2.98 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $68.86. 1,140,857 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 20,475,588. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $63.44 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $53.94. Citigroup Inc. has a 12-month low of $32.00 and a 12-month high of $69.43. The stock has a market cap of $143.36 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.50, a PEG ratio of 1.25 and a beta of 1.95. The company has a quick ratio of 0.97, a current ratio of 0.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.50.

Citigroup (NYSE:C) last released its earnings results on Thursday, January 14th. The company reported $2.08 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.34 by $0.74. Citigroup had a net margin of 13.17% and a return on equity of 6.63%. The firm had revenue of $16.50 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $16.71 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $1.90 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was down 10.2% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts forecast that Citigroup Inc. will post 6.42 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 26th. Stockholders of record on Monday, February 1st were issued a dividend of $0.51 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, January 29th. This represents a $2.04 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.96%. Citigroup’s payout ratio is 41.80%.

Citigroup Profile

Citigroup Inc, a diversified financial services holding company, provides various financial products and services to consumers, corporations, governments, and institutions in North America, Latin America, Asia, Europe, the Middle East, and Africa. The company operates in two segments, Global Consumer Banking (GCB) and Institutional Clients Group (ICG).

