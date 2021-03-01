FineMark National Bank & Trust Sells 951 Shares of Adobe Inc. (NASDAQ:ADBE)

FineMark National Bank & Trust reduced its stake in Adobe Inc. (NASDAQ:ADBE) by 1.8% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 52,089 shares of the software company’s stock after selling 951 shares during the quarter. Adobe comprises approximately 1.2% of FineMark National Bank & Trust’s holdings, making the stock its 12th largest position. FineMark National Bank & Trust’s holdings in Adobe were worth $26,051,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. SB Management Ltd bought a new stake in Adobe in the 3rd quarter worth about $684,774,000. Morgan Stanley grew its stake in shares of Adobe by 20.3% during the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 6,204,962 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $3,043,100,000 after purchasing an additional 1,045,762 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in shares of Adobe by 2.0% during the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 37,765,781 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $18,887,420,000 after purchasing an additional 753,183 shares during the last quarter. AustralianSuper Pty Ltd lifted its stake in shares of Adobe by 2,160.3% in the 3rd quarter. AustralianSuper Pty Ltd now owns 511,214 shares of the software company’s stock worth $250,715,000 after purchasing an additional 488,597 shares during the period. Finally, CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC raised its position in Adobe by 70.7% in the third quarter. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC now owns 996,456 shares of the software company’s stock worth $488,584,000 after acquiring an additional 412,566 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 82.43% of the company’s stock.

In other Adobe news, EVP Scott Belsky sold 600 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $489.38, for a total transaction of $293,628.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 16,067 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,862,868.46. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Shantanu Narayen sold 80,907 shares of Adobe stock in a transaction on Monday, January 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $471.85, for a total value of $38,175,967.95. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 114,063 shares of company stock valued at $53,715,598. 0.31% of the stock is owned by insiders.

ADBE has been the subject of a number of research reports. Wedbush upped their target price on shares of Adobe from $410.00 to $510.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 3rd. BMO Capital Markets raised their target price on shares of Adobe from $560.00 to $570.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, December 11th. Oppenheimer initiated coverage on shares of Adobe in a research note on Friday, December 11th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $550.00 price objective for the company. Stifel Nicolaus assumed coverage on shares of Adobe in a research report on Friday, January 15th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on shares of Adobe in a report on Thursday, January 21st. They issued a “buy” rating and a $580.00 price target for the company. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and twenty-two have given a buy rating to the stock. Adobe has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $527.42.

NASDAQ:ADBE traded up $9.11 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $468.78. The stock had a trading volume of 70,963 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,612,588. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $477.54 and a 200 day moving average of $481.40. The company has a market capitalization of $224.88 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 43.18, a PEG ratio of 2.55 and a beta of 0.97. Adobe Inc. has a one year low of $255.13 and a one year high of $536.88. The company has a quick ratio of 1.44, a current ratio of 1.48 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31.

Adobe (NASDAQ:ADBE) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, December 9th. The software company reported $2.81 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.66 by $0.15. The business had revenue of $3.42 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.36 billion. Adobe had a return on equity of 35.81% and a net margin of 40.88%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 14.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $2.29 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Adobe Inc. will post 9.47 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Adobe announced that its Board of Directors has authorized a share repurchase plan on Thursday, December 10th that authorizes the company to buyback $15.00 billion in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization authorizes the software company to buy up to 6.6% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback plans are usually an indication that the company’s board of directors believes its shares are undervalued.

Adobe Company Profile

Adobe Inc operates as a diversified software company worldwide. Its Digital Media segment provides tools and solutions that enable individuals, teams, and enterprises to create, publish, promote, and monetize their digital content. Its flagship product is Creative Cloud, a subscription service that allows customer to download and access the latest versions of its creative products.

