FineMark National Bank & Trust Sells 983 Shares of The Home Depot, Inc. (NYSE:HD)

FineMark National Bank & Trust lowered its holdings in The Home Depot, Inc. (NYSE:HD) by 0.9% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 103,683 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock after selling 983 shares during the quarter. The Home Depot comprises about 1.2% of FineMark National Bank & Trust’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 9th largest position. FineMark National Bank & Trust’s holdings in The Home Depot were worth $27,540,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of HD. Advisor OS LLC grew its stake in shares of The Home Depot by 21.5% during the fourth quarter. Advisor OS LLC now owns 5,068 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $1,347,000 after purchasing an additional 898 shares during the period. Bluefin Capital Management LLC grew its position in shares of The Home Depot by 151.4% during the 4th quarter. Bluefin Capital Management LLC now owns 20,593 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $5,470,000 after buying an additional 12,403 shares during the period. Proquility Private Wealth Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of The Home Depot during the 4th quarter worth about $1,276,000. Sterling Financial Planning Inc. bought a new stake in shares of The Home Depot in the 4th quarter valued at about $387,000. Finally, JGP Wealth Management LLC raised its position in shares of The Home Depot by 3.8% in the 4th quarter. JGP Wealth Management LLC now owns 13,002 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $3,625,000 after acquiring an additional 479 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 68.71% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts have commented on the stock. Guggenheim raised shares of The Home Depot from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $310.00 target price for the company in a research note on Wednesday, January 13th. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on The Home Depot from $300.00 to $320.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, December 4th. Telsey Advisory Group raised The Home Depot from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and boosted their target price for the company from $300.00 to $315.00 in a research note on Monday, November 16th. Piper Sandler raised their price target on The Home Depot from $288.00 to $296.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 18th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Gordon Haskett upgraded The Home Depot from an “accumulate” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $315.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Thursday, November 12th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-four have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $294.32.

HD traded up $3.19 during trading on Monday, reaching $261.53. 121,514 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 4,222,819. The stock has a market cap of $281.56 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.35, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.13 and a beta of 1.03. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 21.39, a quick ratio of 0.72 and a current ratio of 1.36. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $275.45 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $275.61. The Home Depot, Inc. has a twelve month low of $140.63 and a twelve month high of $292.95.

The Home Depot (NYSE:HD) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 22nd. The home improvement retailer reported $2.65 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.63 by $0.02. The Home Depot had a net margin of 9.94% and a negative return on equity of 910.85%. The company had revenue of $32.26 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $27.10 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $2.28 EPS. The Home Depot’s revenue for the quarter was up 25.1% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts predict that The Home Depot, Inc. will post 11.76 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 25th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, March 11th will be given a dividend of $1.65 per share. This represents a $6.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.52%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, March 10th. This is an increase from The Home Depot’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.50. The Home Depot’s payout ratio is 58.54%.

About The Home Depot

The Home Depot, Inc operates as a home improvement retailer. It operates The Home Depot stores that sell various building materials, home improvement products, lawn and garden products, and dÃ©cor products, as well as provide installation, home maintenance, and professional service programs to do-it-yourself and professional customers.

