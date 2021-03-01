Fingerprint Cards AB (publ) (OTCMKTS:FGRRF) Short Interest Update

Fingerprint Cards AB (publ) (OTCMKTS:FGRRF) was the target of a large decline in short interest in February. As of February 12th, there was short interest totalling 2,037,800 shares, a decline of 84.3% from the January 28th total of 12,980,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 100 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 20,378.0 days.

OTCMKTS FGRRF remained flat at $$3.30 on Monday. Fingerprint Cards AB has a 12-month low of $1.29 and a 12-month high of $3.34.

Separately, UBS Group upgraded Fingerprint Cards AB (publ) from a “sell” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 17th.

Fingerprint Cards AB (publ) develops, produces, and markets biometric systems and technologies. Its biometric systems include sensors, algorithms, software, and packaging technologies. The company offers biometric solutions for smartphones and tablets; smart cards; door locks; vehicles; Internet of Thing (IoT); and the automotive industry.

