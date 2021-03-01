FinNexus 1-Day Trading Volume Reaches $2.28 Million (FNX)

FinNexus (CURRENCY:FNX) traded 7.9% higher against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 18:00 PM E.T. on March 1st. One FinNexus token can now be bought for approximately $0.46 or 0.00000921 BTC on major exchanges. During the last week, FinNexus has traded 4.5% higher against the US dollar. FinNexus has a market cap of $10.98 million and $2.28 million worth of FinNexus was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 10.9% against the dollar and now trades at $27.46 or 0.00055331 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded up 7.1% against the dollar and now trades at $375.66 or 0.00757027 BTC.

Solana (SOL) traded up 11.1% against the dollar and now trades at $15.01 or 0.00030253 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 9.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.15 or 0.00000299 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 4.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3.25 or 0.00006559 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded up 15.4% against the dollar and now trades at $29.83 or 0.00060107 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded 4.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $14.43 or 0.00029070 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002015 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002018 BTC.

Synthetix (SNX) traded up 10% against the dollar and now trades at $20.45 or 0.00041206 BTC.

About FinNexus

FinNexus (FNX) is a token. Its genesis date was August 14th, 2018. FinNexus’ total supply is 176,495,407 tokens and its circulating supply is 24,023,182 tokens. FinNexus’ official website is www.finnexus.io . FinNexus’ official message board is medium.com/finnexus . FinNexus’ official Twitter account is @therealFinanceX and its Facebook page is accessible here

Buying and Selling FinNexus

