Fire & Flower (OTCMKTS:FFLWF) Rating Reiterated by Echelon Wealth Partners

Fire & Flower (OTCMKTS:FFLWF)‘s stock had its “buy” rating reissued by analysts at Echelon Wealth Partners in a research note issued to investors on Monday, AnalystRatings.com reports.

Separately, Stifel Nicolaus reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Fire & Flower in a research note on Friday, January 8th.

Shares of FFLWF stock opened at $1.01 on Monday. The business’s fifty day moving average is $0.81 and its 200 day moving average is $0.69. Fire & Flower has a twelve month low of $0.19 and a twelve month high of $1.20.

Fire & Flower Holdings Corp., through its subsidiary, Fire & Flower Inc, operates as an independent retailer that offers cannabis products and accessories to the adult-use market in Alberta and Saskatchewan. It also provides brand licensing and consulting services to licensed cannabis retail stores in Ontario.

