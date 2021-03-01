First Acceptance Co. (OTCMKTS:FACO) Short Interest Update

First Acceptance Co. (OTCMKTS:FACO) saw a significant growth in short interest in the month of February. As of February 12th, there was short interest totalling 1,000 shares, a growth of 400.0% from the January 28th total of 200 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 13,900 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.1 days.

OTCMKTS:FACO traded up $0.03 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $1.52. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 4,800 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,668. The stock has a market capitalization of $57.97 million, a PE ratio of 8.28 and a beta of 0.44. The company has a current ratio of 0.73, a quick ratio of 0.73 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42. First Acceptance has a 12-month low of $0.35 and a 12-month high of $2.69. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $1.56.

First Acceptance Company Profile

First Acceptance Corporation, through with its subsidiaries, operates as a retailer, servicer, and underwriter of non-standard personal automobile insurance and other ancillary products in the United States. The company operates through two segments, Insurance, and Real Estate and Corporate. It issues non-standard automobile insurance policies to individuals based on their inability or unwillingness to obtain insurance coverage from standard carriers due to various factors, including their payment history or need for monthly payment plans, failure to maintain continuous insurance coverage, or driving record.

