First Acceptance Co. (OTCMKTS:FACO) Short Interest Update

First Acceptance Co. (OTCMKTS:FACO) saw a significant growth in short interest in the month of February. As of February 12th, there was short interest totalling 1,000 shares, a growth of 400.0% from the January 28th total of 200 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 13,900 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.1 days.
OTCMKTS:FACO traded up $0.03 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $1.52. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 4,800 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,668. The stock has a market capitalization of $57.97 million, a PE ratio of 8.28 and a beta of 0.44. The company has a current ratio of 0.73, a quick ratio of 0.73 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42. First Acceptance has a 12-month low of $0.35 and a 12-month high of $2.69. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $1.56.
First Acceptance Company Profile
