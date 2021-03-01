First Capital Realty (TSE:FCR.UN) Stock Price Passes Above 200 Day Moving Average of $0.00

First Capital Realty Inc (TSE:FCR.UN)’s share price crossed above its two hundred day moving average during trading on Monday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of C$0.00 and traded as high as C$16.07. First Capital Realty shares last traded at C$15.99, with a volume of 663,870 shares.

Several equities research analysts recently commented on the company. Canaccord Genuity increased their price target on First Capital Realty from C$16.75 to C$17.25 in a report on Friday, February 12th. National Bank Financial raised their target price on First Capital Realty from C$15.00 to C$16.50 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Friday, February 12th. CIBC lifted their price target on First Capital Realty from C$18.00 to C$18.50 in a report on Friday, February 12th. Finally, TD Securities upped their price objective on shares of First Capital Realty from C$18.50 to C$19.00 and gave the company an “action list buy” rating in a report on Friday, February 12th.

Get First Capital Realty alerts:

The company has a market capitalization of C$3.50 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 1,332.50. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 113.86, a quick ratio of 0.27 and a current ratio of 0.87. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of C$14.82.

First Capital Realty Inc acquires, develops, redevelops, owns, and manages urban retail-centered real estate properties in Canada. The company's property portfolio comprises grocery stores, pharmacies, liquor stores, banks, restaurants, cafes, fitness centers, medical, and childcare facilities. It also offers other professional and personal services.

Further Reading: Why is the Consumer Price Index (CPI) important?

Receive News & Ratings for First Capital Realty Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for First Capital Realty and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.