First Commonwealth Financial (NYSE:FCF) and CBTX (NASDAQ:CBTX) Financial Contrast

First Commonwealth Financial (NYSE:FCF) and CBTX (NASDAQ:CBTX) are both small-cap finance companies, but which is the superior stock? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their analyst recommendations, profitability, risk, valuation, institutional ownership, dividends and earnings.

Valuation & Earnings

This table compares First Commonwealth Financial and CBTX’s gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio First Commonwealth Financial $410.75 million 3.23 $105.33 million $1.10 12.55 CBTX $172.02 million 4.30 $50.52 million $2.02 14.74

First Commonwealth Financial has higher revenue and earnings than CBTX. First Commonwealth Financial is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than CBTX, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Volatility & Risk

First Commonwealth Financial has a beta of 1.13, indicating that its stock price is 13% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, CBTX has a beta of 1.03, indicating that its stock price is 3% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Dividends

First Commonwealth Financial pays an annual dividend of $0.44 per share and has a dividend yield of 3.2%. CBTX pays an annual dividend of $0.40 per share and has a dividend yield of 1.3%. First Commonwealth Financial pays out 40.0% of its earnings in the form of a dividend. CBTX pays out 19.8% of its earnings in the form of a dividend. Both companies have healthy payout ratios and should be able to cover their dividend payments with earnings for the next several years. First Commonwealth Financial has increased its dividend for 1 consecutive years and CBTX has increased its dividend for 1 consecutive years.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

67.0% of First Commonwealth Financial shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 33.5% of CBTX shares are owned by institutional investors. 1.5% of First Commonwealth Financial shares are owned by company insiders. Comparatively, 30.1% of CBTX shares are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, endowments and large money managers believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a breakdown of recent ratings and target prices for First Commonwealth Financial and CBTX, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score First Commonwealth Financial 0 5 1 0 2.17 CBTX 0 2 0 0 2.00

First Commonwealth Financial presently has a consensus target price of $10.00, indicating a potential downside of 27.54%. CBTX has a consensus target price of $28.00, indicating a potential downside of 5.95%. Given CBTX’s higher probable upside, analysts plainly believe CBTX is more favorable than First Commonwealth Financial.

Profitability

This table compares First Commonwealth Financial and CBTX’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets First Commonwealth Financial 18.68% 7.42% 0.89% CBTX 18.21% 5.35% 0.79%

Summary

First Commonwealth Financial beats CBTX on 10 of the 16 factors compared between the two stocks.

First Commonwealth Financial Company Profile

First Commonwealth Financial Corporation, through its subsidiaries, provides consumer and commercial banking services to individuals, and small and mid-sized businesses in the United States. Its consumer services include personal checking accounts, interest-earning checking accounts, savings and health savings accounts, insured money market accounts, debit cards, investment certificates, fixed and variable rate certificates of deposit, mortgage loans, secured and unsecured installment loans, construction and real estate loans, safe deposit facilities, credit cards, credit lines with overdraft checking protection, IRA accounts, and automated teller machine (ATM) services, as well as Internet, mobile, and telephone banking services. The company's commercial banking services comprise commercial lending, business checking accounts, online account management services, payroll direct deposits, commercial cash management services, and repurchase agreements, as well as ACH origination services. It also offers various trust and asset management services; auto, home, and business insurance, as well as term life insurance; and annuities, mutual funds, and stock and bond brokerage services through a broker-dealer and insurance brokers. As of October 27, 2020, the company operated 147 community banking offices in western and central Pennsylvania, as well as northeastern, central, and southwestern Ohio. It also leases three mortgage loan production offices and four corporate loan production offices, as well as operates a network of 163 automated teller machines. First Commonwealth Financial Corporation was founded in 1934 and is headquartered in Indiana, Pennsylvania.

CBTX Company Profile

CBTX, Inc. operates as the bank holding company for CommunityBank of Texas, National Association that provides commercial banking products and services to small and mid-sized businesses, and professionals in the United States. It offers various deposit products, including demand, savings, money market, and time deposits; and loans, such as commercial and industrial loans, commercial real estate loans, construction and development loans, 1-4 family residential mortgage loans, multi-family residential loans, consumer loans, and agricultural loans. The company also provides treasury and online banking services. It operates through 35 banking locations, including 19 branches in Houston; 15 branches in Beaumont; and one branch in Dallas. The company was formerly known as CBFH, Inc. and changed its name to CBTX, Inc. in September 2017. CBTX, Inc. was founded in 2007 and is based in Houston, Texas.

