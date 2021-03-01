First Eagle Senior Loan Fund to Issue Monthly Dividend of $0.07 (NASDAQ:FSLF)

First Eagle Senior Loan Fund (NASDAQ:FSLF) declared a monthly dividend on Monday, March 1st, Wall Street Journal reports. Shareholders of record on Thursday, March 18th will be paid a dividend of 0.07 per share on Wednesday, March 31st. This represents a $0.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.87%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, March 17th.

First Eagle Senior Loan Fund stock traded up $0.12 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $14.32. 4,005 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 30,724. First Eagle Senior Loan Fund has a fifty-two week low of $8.85 and a fifty-two week high of $15.21. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $14.26 and its two-hundred day moving average is $13.28.

In related news, major shareholder Saba Capital Management, L.P. purchased 8,989 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 29th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $13.95 per share, for a total transaction of $125,396.55.

