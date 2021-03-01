First Hawaiian, Inc. (NASDAQ:FHB) Shares Sold by New York State Common Retirement Fund

New York State Common Retirement Fund lowered its holdings in shares of First Hawaiian, Inc. (NASDAQ:FHB) by 2.4% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 534,274 shares of the bank’s stock after selling 13,000 shares during the period. New York State Common Retirement Fund owned about 0.41% of First Hawaiian worth $12,598,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Versant Capital Management Inc acquired a new position in shares of First Hawaiian in the third quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC raised its position in shares of First Hawaiian by 167.3% in the third quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 3,812 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $55,000 after buying an additional 2,386 shares during the last quarter. Wolff Wiese Magana LLC acquired a new position in shares of First Hawaiian in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $65,000. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY raised its position in shares of First Hawaiian by 21.5% in the first quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 3,192 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $83,000 after buying an additional 564 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Toronto Dominion Bank acquired a new position in shares of First Hawaiian in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $114,000. 99.10% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get First Hawaiian alerts:

FHB opened at $27.89 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.75, a current ratio of 0.75 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07. First Hawaiian, Inc. has a 52-week low of $13.56 and a 52-week high of $29.99. The company has a 50 day moving average of $25.69 and a two-hundred day moving average of $20.59. The company has a market cap of $3.65 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.97 and a beta of 1.34.

First Hawaiian (NASDAQ:FHB) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, January 21st. The bank reported $0.50 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.44 by $0.06. First Hawaiian had a return on equity of 7.27% and a net margin of 24.17%. The business had revenue of $188.83 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $181.24 million. Research analysts anticipate that First Hawaiian, Inc. will post 1.37 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 5th. Stockholders of record on Monday, February 22nd will be paid a $0.26 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, February 19th. This represents a $1.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.73%. First Hawaiian’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 47.49%.

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on FHB. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price objective on shares of First Hawaiian from $15.50 to $18.50 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 19th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of First Hawaiian from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $26.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Tuesday, December 8th. Finally, TheStreet upgraded shares of First Hawaiian from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 10th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating, two have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $19.44.

About First Hawaiian

First Hawaiian, Inc operates as a bank holding company for First Hawaiian Bank that provides a range of banking services to consumer and commercial customers in the United States. It operates in three segments: Retail Banking, Commercial Banking, and Treasury and Other. The company accepts various deposit products, including checking and savings accounts, and time deposit accounts.

Further Reading: What is the accumulation/distribution indicator?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding FHB? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for First Hawaiian, Inc. (NASDAQ:FHB).

Receive News & Ratings for First Hawaiian Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for First Hawaiian and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.