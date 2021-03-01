First Horizon Co. (NYSE:FHN) Shares Sold by Alliancebernstein L.P.

Alliancebernstein L.P. reduced its holdings in First Horizon Co. (NYSE:FHN) by 6.1% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 2,700,446 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 176,085 shares during the quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. owned about 0.49% of First Horizon worth $34,458,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Principal Financial Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of First Horizon by 3.4% in the 4th quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 2,644,535 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $33,745,000 after buying an additional 87,587 shares during the period. Brandywine Oak Private Wealth LLC acquired a new stake in shares of First Horizon in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $252,000. New York State Common Retirement Fund lifted its holdings in shares of First Horizon by 12.5% in the 4th quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 1,218,383 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $15,547,000 after buying an additional 135,161 shares during the period. Toronto Dominion Bank acquired a new stake in shares of First Horizon in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $227,000. Finally, Brooks Moore & Associates Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of First Horizon by 3.9% in the 4th quarter. Brooks Moore & Associates Inc. now owns 117,744 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,502,000 after buying an additional 4,450 shares during the period. 81.93% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other news, EVP Elizabeth A. Ardoin sold 6,274 shares of First Horizon stock in a transaction on Friday, December 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $13.06, for a total value of $81,938.44. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 223,125 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,914,012.50. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO D Bryan Jordan sold 97,149 shares of First Horizon stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $15.62, for a total value of $1,517,467.38. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 941,541 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $14,706,870.42. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 248,690 shares of company stock valued at $3,719,730. Company insiders own 2.00% of the company’s stock.

NYSE FHN opened at $16.20 on Monday. First Horizon Co. has a fifty-two week low of $6.27 and a fifty-two week high of $17.26. The stock has a market cap of $8.99 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.59 and a beta of 1.55. The business has a fifty day moving average of $15.17 and a 200-day moving average of $12.08. The company has a quick ratio of 0.95, a current ratio of 0.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28.

First Horizon (NYSE:FHN) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 21st. The financial services provider reported $0.46 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.33 by $0.13. First Horizon had a return on equity of 7.78% and a net margin of 23.18%. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.47 earnings per share. As a group, analysts anticipate that First Horizon Co. will post 0.94 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 12th will be given a $0.15 dividend. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.70%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 11th. First Horizon’s dividend payout ratio is currently 36.14%.

Several brokerages recently issued reports on FHN. Zacks Investment Research raised First Horizon from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $15.00 price objective for the company in a report on Tuesday, December 29th. TheStreet raised First Horizon from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Thursday, November 12th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on First Horizon from $17.00 to $18.50 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday. Finally, Raymond James lifted their price objective on First Horizon from $13.00 to $17.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Thursday, January 7th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nine have given a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the stock. First Horizon currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $13.35.

First Horizon Corporation operates as the bank holding company for First Horizon Bank that provides various financial services. The company operates through four segments: Regional Banking, Fixed Income, Corporate, and Non-Strategic. It offers general banking services for consumers, businesses, financial institutions, and governments.

