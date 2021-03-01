First Keystone Co. to Issue Dividend of $1.08 (OTCBB:FKYS)

First Keystone Co. (OTCBB:FKYS) announced a dividend on Monday, March 1st, investing.com reports. Investors of record on Thursday, March 11th will be given a dividend of 1.08 per share by the bank on Wednesday, March 31st. This represents a yield of 5.02%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, March 10th.

The company has a market cap of $114.09 million, a P/E ratio of 10.18 and a beta of 0.69. First Keystone has a 52-week low of $25.00 and a 52-week high of $29.30. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32, a quick ratio of 0.79 and a current ratio of 0.79.

Get First Keystone alerts:

About First Keystone

First Keystone Corporation operates as the bank holding company for First Keystone Community Bank that provides various banking and related financial services to individual, business, government, and public and institutional customers in Northeastern Pennsylvania market area. The company accepts demand deposits and interest bearing demand deposits, money market accounts, savings accounts, and time deposits.

Featured Story: Do stock splits help investors?

Receive News & Ratings for First Keystone Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for First Keystone and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.