First Keystone Co. to Issue Dividend of $1.08 (OTCBB:FKYS)

First Keystone Co. (OTCBB:FKYS) announced a dividend on Monday, March 1st, investing.com reports. Investors of record on Thursday, March 11th will be given a dividend of 1.08 per share by the bank on Wednesday, March 31st. This represents a yield of 5.02%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, March 10th.
The company has a market cap of $114.09 million, a P/E ratio of 10.18 and a beta of 0.69. First Keystone has a 52-week low of $25.00 and a 52-week high of $29.30. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32, a quick ratio of 0.79 and a current ratio of 0.79.
About First Keystone
